8-6-22 Housing Land Trust_MO 001.jpg
Buy Now

A field off of Decker Road could eventually be used for attainable housing in Sheridan. A joint city/county housing land trust committee has spent the last three months discussing what the potential land trust could look like.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After months of work from a joint city/county committee, the proposed Sheridan County housing land trust is slowly taking shape.

City and county officials said they expect councilors and commissioners to consider whether to proceed with the project within the next few months, as the joint committee concludes months of research into how the land trust would be structured, what types of housing would be created and how other Wyoming communities have addressed the need for affordable housing.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you