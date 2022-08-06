SHERIDAN — After months of work from a joint city/county committee, the proposed Sheridan County housing land trust is slowly taking shape.
City and county officials said they expect councilors and commissioners to consider whether to proceed with the project within the next few months, as the joint committee concludes months of research into how the land trust would be structured, what types of housing would be created and how other Wyoming communities have addressed the need for affordable housing.
“Over the next couple of months, the committee hopes to have a direction and a plan it can bring back to the city and county for consideration,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
The joint committee — comprising Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger, Sheridan City Councilors Aaron Linden and Shawn Day and Sheridan County Commissioners Nick Siddle and Christi Haswell among others — has been meeting for three months now, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said. The creation of a housing land trust was first suggested in a countywide housing study earlier this year as one potential way to meet the need for 990 new housing units in the next decade.
“I think the housing study just reaffirmed the need for attainable workforce housing in our community,” Obermueller said. “As the cost-of-living increases, the fear is that we are going to push the workers out of our community. There is not much housing that people in the middle class can afford here. When you’re spending between $1,500 and $1,800 a month on rent, can that even be considered attainable housing?”
A trust would be beneficial because the cost of land would be removed from the purchase price of a home, allowing for home costs to be attainable, Sheridan City Attorney Brendon Kerns previously explained to the Sheridan City Council. The nonprofit land trust would own the lots and the purchase value for a home would not include the value of the lot.
One of the first topics of discussion for the joint committee was what types of housing the land trust should offer, McRae said, and the committee quickly realized modular homes provide a potential high-quality affordable option for housing.
“One of the conclusions the committee drew pretty early on is that the modular homes of today are the most affordable homes,” McRae said. “These are not like the old modular homes from 20 or 30 years ago. They’re stick-built, but built in a factory and moved to a foundation. There’s a lot of quality in these things, and a lot of affordability too, which is what we’re looking for.”
Joint committee discussions have also centered on organizational layout of the new land trust including board makeup and what role, if any, government officials want to play in the potential new nonprofit.
“We’re funding it, so we definitely want some councilor and commissioner involvement on the board,” McRae said. “But I think the overall desire is less government involvement. We certainly don’t want it to become a government housing project. We don’t have the personnel for that and we don’t want the bureaucracy.”
McRae said the joint committee has taken a lot of inspiration from Jackson Hole’s Community Housing Trust — which has developed and managed 181 homes serving 563 people since 1991 — throughout the discussions and the committee has reached out to Teton County for advice and feedback.
The committee recently had a chance to participate in a Zoom call with various Teton County officials involved in attainable housing and is also hoping to obtain the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust’s bylaws for review and discussion, McRae said.
Both the city and county are prepared to invest heavily in the creation of a housing land trust if the joint committee recommends proceeding with the project, McRae said. The city has taken formal action to set aside $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the creation of a housing trust. The county has earmarked the same amount, but not taken any formal action at this time, Obermueller said.
“I think we see this as an opportunity to double down on the single biggest challenge the city and county has, which is housing in general and attainable housing specifically,” McRae said. “If we can each put $1.5 million toward this project, that gives us a total of $3 million to work with. With that kind of investment, we can hopefully push this ball down the field a bit and start making some progress.”
While the money has been set aside, the decision of whether to spend the money and move forward with a land trust will ultimately be at the discretion of the city council and county commission once the joint committee has a final recommendation of how to proceed, McRae said.
“Once the committee feels like it has a plan and a direction it’s comfortable with, they’ll have to take that recommendation back to the county and the city,” McRae said. “We’ll just have to see where it goes from there.”