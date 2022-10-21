SHERIDAN — In an effort to address the housing struggles of families and individuals in Sheridan County, the city, county and Habitat for Humanity have begun crafting a plan to establish a housing land trust.
The three entities met Wednesday to present the idea at a joint Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission meeting.
The idea first came forward in June 2021 when the state distributed American Rescue Plan Act funds to both the city and county. Of those funds, each governing body set aside $1.5 million to address attainable housing in the community.
In February 2022, the city and county formed a joint committee to determine the viability of developing a housing land trust.
“One thing we can obviously do is do nothing,” said Nick Siddle, Sheridan County commissioner. “And we know that that doesn’t solve the problem. I am for stepping forward and seeing what we can do and what we can make work.”
While initial conversations involved forming a new nonprofit to organize and manage the land trust, members of the joint committee recognized the potential of creating a housing land trust under Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
The idea is not foreign to Habitat for Humanity organizations across the county. According to HFHEB Executive Director Christine Dieterich, nonprofits under the HFH umbrella in places like Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Virginia and other areas participate in housing land trusts either by managing them or partnering in them. Often, HFH groups managing land trusts operate under one nonprofit, with an established board, but could form a land trust advisory board as well.
The HFHs can use established staff, feature limited startup costs and the models align with the mission of HFH.
“I think the important thing here is that the model can change and be adapted to the community,” Dieterich said.
There are differences between what Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns does now and what a housing land trust would entail, though.
For example, when the nonprofit builds homes now, the property deeded to qualified buyers include the structure, the land and any other improvements on the property. Under a housing land trust, the land would remain deeded to the housing land trust, while improvements and structures would be deeded to the buyer. In addition, the local Habitat organization acts as the developer for homes built under its program now while through a housing land trust requests for proposals are issued to developers to build.
Dieterich said Wednesday HFHEB could accommodate the new housing land trust if established and the skills required already exist within the organization, though HFHEB would seek to hire a staff member solely to manage the new program.
Next steps would include revising the nonprofit’s bylaws to include the housing land trust language, recruiting a housing land trust advisory board and creating the needed agreements to distribute the ARPA funding to the land trust and establish the advisory council and its duties.
Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns also noted income restrictions, resale inflation caps, rent limits and timelines would need to be established for the funding. ARPA funds, he said, must also be encumbered by July 1, 2024, and spent by December 2026.
The proposal put forth Wednesday also recommended the advisory council for the housing land trust would terminate one year after ARPA funds are spent or December 2027.
Commissioners and council members noted the land trust and $3 million in ARPA funding likely won’t single-handedly solve the attainable housing issues in Sheridan County but could provide a start.
Attorneys for the three entities involved — the city, county and Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns — will continue working to finalize details of the proposed housing land trust structure. The city will then review the plans during a Sheridan City Council work session Oct. 24 with the hopes of offering final approval Nov. 7. HFHEB and the county would also have to approve any agreements establishing the housing land trust.