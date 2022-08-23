SHERIDAN — After years of contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan are headed in a new direction with ambulance service — or rather, a NEWAS one.

Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service — or NEWAS — was the lowest of three bids the city and county received in a request for proposals for ambulance service earlier this year. After review of all three proposals, a joint city and county committee is recommending the governing bodies pursue a contract with NEWAS.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

