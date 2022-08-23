SHERIDAN — After years of contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan are headed in a new direction with ambulance service — or rather, a NEWAS one.
Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service — or NEWAS — was the lowest of three bids the city and county received in a request for proposals for ambulance service earlier this year. After review of all three proposals, a joint city and county committee is recommending the governing bodies pursue a contract with NEWAS.
“It is the best use of resources and the best overall cost benefit to the citizens of Sheridan and Sheridan County,” Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said during an Aug. 22 Sheridan City Council study session.
NEWAS bid $276,000 for its first contract year, of which $156,000 will be paid by the city and $120,000 will be paid by the county, McRae said.
After the first year, the city and county will review the company’s financial information and decide on a funding increase of as much as 8% each year, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said during an Aug. 22 county staff meeting.
“They would show us everything in the books and probably ask for an 8% increase on an annual basis, if it was warranted,” Obermueller said. “I think the idea with NEWAS is they are not looking to make a profit. They are looking to cover sinking fund costs, maintenance, etc., but they are looking more at providing a service to the community than making a profit.”
NEWAS is a joint venture between Campbell County Health Emergency Medical Services and Sheridan Memorial Hospital, according to the proposal, and it will be governed by a board comprising three individuals from each entity.
Campbell County Health has been providing EMS services in Campbell County since October 1975, and in July 2021, the service expanded operations into Weston County, as well as the communities of Newcastle, Osage and Upton.
In May 2022, NEWAS began providing interfacility transfer services for Sheridan Memorial Hospital patients who require health care services at other facilities.
“CCH-EMS is a well-qualified and experienced EMS agency that is positioned to provide full-service EMS to the Sheridan area,” the company wrote in its proposal to the city and county. “Our expertise comes from providing these services for 47+ years to communities throughout northeast Wyoming similar in size and demographics to the Sheridan area…(We will) provide these same reliable high-quality and cost-effective services to the Sheridan area.”
NEWAS was the lowest of three bids for the joint city/county contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance bidding $640,000 a year and American Medical Response, Inc. bidding $1.5 million plus a 5% annual increase.
Rocky Mountain Ambulance was formed in 2000, and began contracting with the county in 2008 and the city in 2010, according to its proposal.RMA is currently paid $120,000 a year for emergency medical services from the city. The agency has an additional $156,000 contract with Sheridan County.
McRae noted RMA had provided reliable service for many years, but since 2019, Sheridan Fire-Rescue has received an increasing number of calls for emergency medical service response, due to RMA’s inability to respond. That number of calls has jumped from 35 in 2019 to 63 in 2020 to 138 in 2021 to 282 in 2022, McRae said.
Those additional calls place a “great strain” on the city’s firefighters, McRae said. McRae said each city-employed firefighter annually received an average of 27 calls to return to work while off duty, due to RMA’s inability to respond to medical calls. This is on top of the 138 times every off-duty firefighter is asked to return to work as part of his normal duties throughout the year, McRae said.
McRae compared the strain on firefighters to a rubber band and expressed concern that — just as the rubber band was more likely to break with increased stretching — the fire department could lose firefighters due to increased workload and stress.
“With an additional 27 recalls, you’re stretching the rubber band even more, and where the breaking point is, that’s unknown,” McRae said. “That is what drove us to a (request for proposals).”
McRae said there were no hard feelings toward RMA, which had served the city well for many years.
“Since 2010, Rocky Mountain has been a good neighbor and they’ve provided a good service,” McRae said. “It’s just that what they’re requesting… would cost us substantially more (than NEWAS). This is the best way to steward our resources going forward, but we appreciate the work they’ve done.”
On Sept. 6, both the Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission will consider whether to proceed with a contract with NEWAS, McRae said. If the governing bodies choose to do so, city attorney Brendon Kerns and Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver will begin drafting a contract with NEWAS.
The current contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance runs through Nov. 18, McRae said, and the new contract with NEWAS would commence Nov. 19.