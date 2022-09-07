SHERIDAN — A new ambulance service will serve the Sheridan community beginning this fall, following more than 10 years of service from Rocky Mountain Ambulance.
Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission members voted this week to award a medical services contract to Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS), the lowest of the three bids received after a request for proposal was announced.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said during a Tuesday Sheridan City Council meeting conversations began in earnest with RMA in the fall of 2021, due primarily to the increased number of calls Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff have responded to over the last few years.
Since 2019, Sheridan Fire-Rescue has seen the number of medical calls its staff has responded to jump from 35 in 2019 to 63 in 2020 to 138 in 2021 to 282 in 2022, McRae said. He added the increased call volume has placed additional burdens on the small fire department, including additional calls to return to work when crews are off duty.
“So that’s putting a significant stressor on the fire department,” McRae said. “And I have concerns because we’ve got one department of 15 firefighters who are responsible for not only back-up EMS, but putting out fires.”
McRae said RMA staff said in those discussions the needs outlined in the city contract — which includes having three ambulances available to respond to emergency medical calls — are not possible. As a result, the city opted to advertise a request for proposals, seeking answers to whether the need of the community is possible to meet and, if so, what that would cost.
The city received three proposals — one from RMA, one from NEWAS and one from American Medical Response. NEWAS was the lowest of three bids for the joint city/county contract at $276,000 for the first year with Rocky Mountain Ambulance bidding $640,000 a year and American Medical Response, Inc. bidding $1.5 million plus a 5% annual increase.
RMA operations manager Aaron Knowles spoke on behalf of the current EMS contractor at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He — nor any representatives from any of the bidding entities — attended the Wednesday Sheridan County Commission meeting regarding the matter.
Knowles said RMA last year had increased pay for employees significantly, but noted the company — like many other small businesses — now live in a post-COVID economy riddled with inflation and increased cost of living.
Knowles also emphasized RMA is a local, Sheridan-based business that volunteers to do standbys for local events, while also responding to emergency medical calls and taking transfers for Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He said the transfers are also important to medical care in the community, as some are emergent.
When asked by council members if RMA felt it could meet the contractual requirements outlined in the RFP, Knowles said he believes the company could “make the city happy.”
While all of the city councilors expressed thanks to the RMA staff present at the meeting — and those who work for the company more generally — they voted to move forward in negotiations with NEWAS.
“For me it just comes down to taxpayers dollars,” Mayor Richard Bridger said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Sheridan County commissioners met briefly Wednesday morning to consider the matter and voted unanimously to move forward with NEWAS.
“Cost was a large part of the decision, but certainly not everything,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said Wednesday.
Commissioner Tom Ringley said the decision isn’t one either governing entity has taken lightly, but said each is duty bound to gather the appropriate resources and management to serve the citizens of Sheridan County.
For the first contract year, the city will pay $156,000 and $120,000 will be paid by the county for the new contract with NEWAS. The new contract is expected to begin in mid-November.