Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS) will be a jointly funded limited liability company formed to contract with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County to provide ambulance services.

SHERIDAN — A new ambulance service will serve the Sheridan community beginning this fall, following more than 10 years of service from Rocky Mountain Ambulance.

Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission members voted this week to award a medical services contract to Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS), the lowest of the three bids received after a request for proposal was announced.

