SHERIDAN— It’s the holiday season— the time for family, food, festivities… and water leaks.
Not every holiday brings a water leak, but the city of Sheridan has had a particularly bad bit of luck in recent years, according to the city’s utility maintenance superintendent Ken Hirschman.
Christmas 2017 was spent repairing a 20-inch PVC water line that carries water from the Big Goose Water Treatment Plant to Sheridan and the town of Big Horn, according to Hirschman. Thanksgiving 2019 was spent repairing a leaky waterline on Taylor Avenue. And Thanksgiving 2020 brought yet another leak in the same PVC water line that city crews repaired on Christmas Day three years ago.
“Whenever something bad happens, it usually happens on a holiday or a weekend,” Hirschman said. “I’m not trying to jinx us, but that’s usually the way it works out.”
Once again, 11 utility maintenance employees gave up their holiday plans to ensure several hundred Sheridan residents had access to running water. And while many residents woke up to a lack of water on Thanksgiving morning, it was flowing again before the sun set that afternoon.
“It hurts to answer that call on a holiday or a weekend, because you know right away that it’s probably not good news,” Hirschman said. “But it makes me very proud that everyone on our team steps up to help and does so with a positive attitude. As a manager, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
According to Hirschman, the pipe failed around 8:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The clearwell was quickly drained, with 1 million gallons of water lost in just five minutes.
“Typically, the residents that are out of service when this line breaks live around the Beaver Creek area to the west,” Hirschman said. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but it probably affected a couple hundred residences for sure. Some people only saw decreased pressure, while others saw total water loss. I’m sure quite a few woke up on Thanksgiving morning without any water.”
Alex Paterson, an eight-year veteran of the city’s utilities maintenance team, was on call and received the first notice of the water loss: an alarm for “low suction” from one of the city’s pump stations.
“As soon as I saw that alarm, I got dressed, walked out the door and started searching for the leak,” Paterson said.
Paterson found the leak 300 feet east of the pump station along Big Goose Road.
“(Alex) got to that area and could see water boiling out of the ground,” Hirschman said.
Paterson started operating valves to get the leak under control while the remainder of the utilities staff was called in to replace just more than 20 feet of damaged pipe that had been blown apart.
The water was turned back on around 2 p.m. to start flushing the water mains, Hirschman said, and the utilities crew was able to return home around 4 p.m.
“It’s obviously not where any of us wanted to be at that time, but we just worked together to get the job done and make sure that everybody had their water,” Paterson said.
This particular stretch of pipe, which was first laid in 2008, has been particularly problematic for the city in recent years, according to Hirschman. The pipe has been repaired six times since its installation: once in 2014, twice in 2017 and three times in 2020.
Hirschman said it was “unusual” to have those sorts of recurring breaks on the same stretch of pipeline.
“We are probably going to do some further inspections and investigations on that piece of pipeline,” Hirschman said. “Hopefully, we can identify some of the issues we’ve had with it and find ways to help resolve it so we don’t have to deal with this again next Thanksgiving.”
Hirschman said he was thankful that the pipe was fixed relatively quickly, but he is especially grateful for a team that never takes a holiday from serving the city’s utility needs.
“I’ve worked for the city of Sheridan for 30 years, and I’ve never had a better crew,” Hirschman said. “These guys will work through any conditions in order to complete their task and serve the city. To drop what you’re doing on Thanksgiving morning in order to put together some pipe, that’s a lot to ask of anybody. It just makes me proud as a manager to work with these guys, and it makes me feel proud of my organization and my community too. These guys don’t always know what the day is going to bring, but they always take it in stride and put the community above themselves. That’s really inspiring, I think.”
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said that the dedication of city employees — even on holidays — is one reason he was thankful to live in the city.
"This is by no means a unique example of city employee dedication,” McRae said. “We have employees all throughout the city who dedicate themselves daily to making a positive difference in the lives of Sheridan citizens and willingly inconvenience themselves in the process. I'm extremely thankful to have the caliber of people we have working for our city."