SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan continues to lose employees to better paying jobs elsewhere, according to Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
Doke told Sheridan City Council during its regular meeting Monday the city lost 24 employees in 2022, 14 of whom left in the second half of the year. Of the 24, six retired and 12 left for better pay. Eight city employees have left or will be leaving in 2023.
A 2017 study by the Society for Human Resource Management showed “employers will need to spend the equivalent of six to nine months of an employee’s salary,” to replace them. Doke estimated the city employee turnover in 2022 cost between $680,000 and $1 million.
The city currently has 12 open positions.
“Usually, I can name you what those positions are,” Doke said. “But, we’ve got so many right now, I can’t even remember what all of them are.”
Pay and cost of living are big contributors to the city’s struggle to recruit and retain employees. Doke said the starting pay lags behind other cities in Wyoming and both housing and the cost of living are second-highest in the state, excluding Jackson.
Councilor Steve Brantz said he wants to see better pay for blue-collar workers.
“I would like to think that we were helping the hardworking, blue-collar, work boots kind of person before we take care of our department heads,” Brantz said. “And I’m sorry, that sounds rough, but that’s the way it is.”
Councilor Greg Luhman said the city needs to make the pay livable.
“When a fireman and a teacher can’t afford anything but a 900-square-foot home, there’s something wrong,” Luhman said. “So, we need to make it livable here.”
Doke finished her presentation emotionally, saying current city employees deserve better.
“We have 170 employees that are not numbers, that deserve more than what we’re doing for them right now,” she said.
• Councilor Andrew Patceg said he did research on DDAs and found that they can help with blight in cities. However, he said there is no blight currently in downtown Sheridan and the Public Works Department has handled any such cases in the past. Patceg said the DDA is unnecessary.
“We've shown that in the past the Public Works Department was capable of providing the same type of support to downtown Sheridan building owners,” Patceg said. “So the DDA services could easily be considered redundant and superfluous.”
Luhman said he spoke with business owners who were in favor of keeping the DDA because it would be too difficult to bring back if necessary.
By a vote of 5-2, council adopted City Administrator Stuart McRae’s recommendation presented in a study session Jan. 30. The DDA will hibernate, and funding from the Downtown Building Fee Incentive program and rent from Smith Alley West will be made available should the authority come out of hibernation.
• By a vote of 5-2, council adopted Sheridan County’s Emergency Operations Plan despite concerns over its constitutionality by Patceg, Councilor Kristen Jennings and one public commenter.
The plan lays out a general guideline should the city or county be faced with a crisis.
• Council appointed three new members to the Tree Board. Jackie Turner, Chelsea Kukowski and Levi Jones will each serve two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns gave a presentation on the processes of the municipal courts. Kerns said warnings, rather than citations, are often issued in the enforcement of city ordinances. Complaints drive the enforcement of many ordinances.
Other than traffic violations, Kerns said, “almost all violations are complaint driven.”