SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan continues to lose employees to better paying jobs elsewhere, according to Human Resources Director Heather Doke.

Doke told Sheridan City Council during its regular meeting Monday the city lost 24 employees in 2022, 14 of whom left in the second half of the year. Of the 24, six retired and 12 left for better pay. Eight city employees have left or will be leaving in 2023.

