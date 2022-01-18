SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council doled out $389,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars to 15 community organizations during Monday’s council meeting.
Every year, local organizations, businesses and municipalities request excise tax funds collected by the city to fund capital expenditures, operations and sometimes wages. The excise tax — which used to be known as the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax — is an optional penny in sales tax approved by voters.
Mayor Rich Bridger said the dollars allocated to local nonprofits Monday make up roughly 10% of the total GPET amount. The remainder will be funneled into city operations and projects, he said, but it is important for the city to stand alongside good organizations doing good work.
“I support the GPET funding for these various groups, because they provide some sort of benefit to our community,” Bridger said. “…These are groups that do good work in our community, and I think it’s worthy to keep supporting those.”
The GPET allocations are nearly $100,000 under last year when $485,600 was allocated to 19 different community organizations. The Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan, the Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center and Sheridan County air service were among the organizations that received funding last year but were not discussed during Monday’s council meeting. City administrator Stuart McRae said all three organizations were now receiving city general fund dollars in the place of the more unreliable GPET funding.
The 15 organizations that did receive GPET funding received significantly more funding than last year — in some cases, doubling or tripling their FY2022 funds.
The GPET allocations were passed with little discussion or dissension among councilors. Some of the more discussed items are highlighted below.
North Main Association
Bridger came to the council with a recommendation of a $10,000 allocation to the North Main Association. That motion ultimately failed on a vote of 4-3, with Councilors Kristen Jennings, Aaron Linden, Steven Brantz and Clint Beaver voting to not allocate the dollars. It was the only allocation denied by the council Monday.
The chief argument among councilors was that, while the association had done good work in the past, it had lost its sense of focus and direction.
“Over the last few years, it seems as if the North Main Association has really kind of lost their focus,” Linden said. “While I appreciate the benches they put in Wallop Park and other things, I struggled with this one as to whether to vote it up or down. I think $10,000 is probably the right amount, but I would like to see it used in more of a focused manner.”
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns
Bridger initially proposed allocating $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. However, Councilor Jacob Martin suggested increasing the amount to $25,000 — an amendment approved on a 5-2 vote, with Jennings and Beaver voting against it.
“The city has said year after year that encouraging attainable affordable housing is one of its desires,” Martin said. “At Habitat for Humanity, one of their main goals, which they are successful at, is providing attainable and affordable homes. I think we should give them their full allocation of $25,000.”
Jennings said while she appreciated the work of Habitat, she didn’t think it was in the city’s purview to fund housing projects.
“What I was told in my first year here is that these dollars were for services that the city would otherwise have to provide if these nonprofits were not providing it,” Jennings said. “In my mind, if Habitat for Humanity is not building houses, the city is not going to take that on.”
Compass Center for Families
Bridger initially proposed allocating $15,000 to the Compass Center for Families. Martin recommended increasing that amount to $20,000, a motion approved unanimously by the council.
“I think these sorts of programs really help the young kids in Sheridan, and that’s certainly important to me,” Martin said.
Downtown Sheridan Association
Bridger initially proposed allocating $35,000 to the Downtown Sheridan Association. Martin moved to increase that amount to $50,000, to bring it in line with the $50,000 GPET allocation the city made to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
When Martin’s motion failed on a 4-3 vote, Linden moved to allocate $40,000 to the organization instead. That motion was approved on a 5-2 vote with Beaver and Jennings opposing.