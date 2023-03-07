SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council distributed $437,500 in General Purpose Excise Tax funds to various organizations during its regular meeting Monday.
Sixteen organizations received money, two for the first time: Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation and National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation teaches students various life skills through fly-fishing, according to its website. The foundation received $10,000.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) “provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives,” according to its website. The organization received $5,000.
Councilors Andrew Patceg and Kristen Jennings were the only ones to vote ‘no’ on funding various organizations. They each cited whether they felt the organization provided a human service as a foundation for their votes. Patceg also expressed a desire to avoid expanding the governmental role in Sheridan.
Sheridan Second Chance Cat Rescue
Patceg expressed concern over Sheridan Second Chance Cat Rescue receiving funds but operating, at least in part, outside the city’s jurisdiction and the city’s funding of a competing service. Mayor Rich Bridger attempted to quell Patceg’s concerns.
“The dog and cat shelter really doesn’t have capacity. Maybe that’s a discussion those two entities have about some sort of combining to rectify that,” Bridger said. He also said the out-of-area transport was an exception and the cat rescue no longer does that.
Patceg said he spoke with a former Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter board member about the capacity issue.
“I understand that part of the problem that they’re at capacity is because many years ago they changed from being a shelter that did allow euthanasia to one that is a no-kill shelter,” he said. “Part of the problem that (the cat rescue) is dealing with, or helping to deal with, is created by that policy.”
It was clarified by Sheridan Governmental Relations Specialist Bev Leichtnam the shelter is a low-kill facility, meaning it only kills an animal if it is terminally ill or injured.
Bridger recommended the cat rescue receive $60,000. That funding was approved by a 5-2 vote, Jennings and Patceg were the ‘no’ votes.
The Hub on Smith
The Hub on Smith requested $120,000 in GPET funds; Bridger recommended $80,000 because the city assisted with fuel costs and is set to include that in the general budget. Councilor Steve Brantz expressed concern about including fuel assistance for the organization in the general budget.
“We’ve never donated to the fuel (expense),” Brantz said. “(The Hub) came to us one time last year because of the high cost of fuel and now, as we decide to put (The Hub) in the budget, I question that maneuver. I believe that if (The Hub) would like to have a subsidy, this would be the place to put it.”
Brantz offered an amendment to allocate $120,000 to The Hub to avoid a fuel subsidy in the city’s regular budget. Councilor Greg Luhman said he didn’t think the amendment would give The Hub enough money.
“I just can’t help but look at that and go, ‘I think we’re setting (The Hub) up for failure,’” Luhman said.
The amendment failed by a vote of 5-2, Brantz and Councilor Terry Weitzel were the lone ‘aye’ votes.
Council voted to allocate the recommended $80,000 to The Hub by a vote of 5-2, Jennings and Patceg were the lone ‘no’ votes.
Wyldflower Learning Community
Wyldflower Learning Community requested $25,000 in GPET funds from council. Wyldflower is a private K-12 school in Sheridan. Bridger recommended no allocation to the school.
“My thought process was: I didn’t want to get into the process of funding private schools,” he said.
Bridger’s recommendation was approved unanimously by council. Wyldflower was the only organization to request and not receive GPET funds.
Other GPET fund allocation:
- Advocacy and Resource Center received $30,000
- Child Development Center received $10,500
- Compass Center for Families received $20,000
- Downtown Sheridan Association received $60,000
- Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns received $25,000
- SAGE Community Arts received $12,000
- Sheridan Arts council received $1500
- Sheridan Community Land Trust received $30,000
- Sheridan COunty Chamber of Commerce received $50,000
- Sheridan County Conservation District received $15,000
- Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum received $20,000
- Uprising received $8500