SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan employees could receive a raise of roughly $3,000.
The lowest paid positions would increase from $17.01 per hour to $18.03 per hour to aid recruitment efforts.
The plan proposed by Human Resources Director Heather Doke would provide a raise of at least $3,350 per year for all current full-time city employees, or 6% of the average salary of city employees.
“It’s a similar increase in pay for all employees,” she said. “The lower paid employees receive a bigger percentage increase as opposed to the higher paid employees.”
Doke said there are shortcomings of the plan, too.
“With anything we do, there are potential challenges as well,” she said. “This is more an across the board increase so it doesn’t take into account longevity or performance of our employees.”
The plan is expected to cost the city about $266,000 through the end of the fiscal year on June 30 and a total of roughly $800,000 per year, though that number could vary based on positions filled or vacated. To help fund the increase, Doke suggested the city use some of the roughly $800,000 in surplus from the previous year’s budget.
Councilor Kristen Jennings asked what the next steps would be should the increase prove not enough.
Doke was frank in her assessment of the plan but said the budget provides a corrective avenue.
“I don’t know if it’s enough,” she said. “But, we’ve got to start somewhere. And then, if it isn’t, we have a budget coming up. We need to start somewhere and we feel like this is a good place to start.”
Doke also said Monday the city filled two of the 12 vacant positions and thinks the new plan will help with employee recruitment efforts as well.
City Administrator Stuart McRae said there’s more room to hire experienced candidates while rewarding long-term city employees.
“By raising [current employees’] money up a little bit, that gives us a little bit more maneuvering space to make an offer to somebody who’s got more experience without [paying them more than] somebody who’s been here for awhile,” he said.
Doke’s proposed plan came after she shared the city is having issues with employee retention and recruitment at the regular Sheridan City Council meeting Feb. 6.
Council is expected to vote on the proposed plan Tuesday during its regular meeting.