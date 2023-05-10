SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan employees are set to receive an additional pay increase.
Human Resources Director Heather Doke requested an additional 4% raise for city employees across the board.
Council approved an increase of at least $3,350 per year for city employees in February. The increase raised the lowest-paid positions from $17.01 per hour to $18.03 per hour. Doke said that increase helped with recruitment efforts but hasn’t been enough.
“That went a long way, it didn’t go all the way to where we needed. We’re still underpaying for our market. We have seen an increase in applications (though),” Doke said.
Doke also said employee insurance costs are due to increase by 17.5%, of which the city will cover the majority. For city employees, their cost will increase by 3.5%, or between $10 and $300 per month depending on the plan selected.
Washington Park is set to receive $95,000 worth of renovations after a request in the parks and public works departments’ budgets. The 2019 Parks and Recreation master plan rated the park as one of the worst in the city.
“The playground, it’s past its life expectancy. The irrigation system in that park is past its life expectancy. There’s a basketball court in that park, it’s atrocious looking,” Parks Director Steve Gage said during a previous council meeting.
Renovations for the park are set to cover each part of the park shown to be in poor condition by the master plan. The new basketball court overlay is expected to cost $10,000, irrigation expansion is expected to cost $35,000 and the new playground equipment is expected to cost $50,000.
City Administrator Stuart McRae said there could be as many as four budget review sessions depending on the desires of Sheridan City Council. Future sessions could include potential revisions to the budget.
The next budget review session is set for May 22, during council’s regularly scheduled study session.
Other notable budget items:
• SPD is set to receive four new vehicles. One community service officer truck for $50,000, two Dodge Durango patrol vehicles for $75,000 apiece and an unmarked SUV for $50,000; the new vehicles come to a total of $250,000. SPD Chief Travis Koltiska also requested $35,000 to cover overtime hours, which is an increase of $10,000 from last year. The increase is a result of staffing issues and coverage requirements, according to the budget line item notes.
• The public works department requested a $50,000 allocation to cover costs associated with pothole repairs done by the department in the upcoming year. This year’s request is about $15,000 more than the city spent for pothole repairs during the previous year. Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the additional funds will allow the department to continue fixing potholes as they pop up over the summer and after the winter.