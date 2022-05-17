SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to terminate the city’s contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance during Monday’s council meeting.
Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns said the termination of the contract doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the city’s decade-long working relationship with RMA. Rather, it allows the city to open the request for proposals process and consider its options going forward.
“The purpose here is not to push Rocky Mountain out, but to give them a better understanding of what they can bid on, and give us more information with which we can compare and evaluate the contractors,” Kerns said.
Kerns said the RFP process became necessary when the city and RMA struggled to agree on what services the contractor should provide and an acceptable rate of payment from the city.
“The current contract is not meeting their needs, and it’s not meeting our needs,” Kerns said. “The problem we’re having is we’re struggling to (answer some questions). What are the services that are reasonable to expect? What kind of things should an ambulance service provide? What should our subsidy be? So in order to go forward and identify those, we have to have an RFP.”
Kerns said Rocky Mountain Ambulance was encouraged to reapply for the contract through the RFP process.
Kerns said the termination of the RMA contract was necessary for the RFP process to move forward.
“If we send out an RFP, and Rocky doesn’t get it, we can’t grant a contract to that new entity because we’re in a contract with somebody else,” Kerns said. “The goal is not to harm Rocky Mountain, but this is something we have to do legally in order to allow this process to move forward.”
The agreement approved by the council Monday night says the current contract with RMA will terminate in six months, by Nov. 17. Kerns said it was the city’s goal to have the RFP process completed and a contractor selected by that date. If unable to do so, the city can extend its contract with RMA until a decision is reached, he said.
Representatives of Rocky Mountain Ambulance were not present at the council meeting, but Mayor Rich Bridger said RMA’s attorneys had been notified of the contract termination and had been supportive of the city’s desire to enter the RFP process. The current contract includes the right to terminate as long as six months notice is provided to RMA, Kerns said.
The reevaluation of the contract comes as the number of calls RMA has responded to over the years has grown dramatically in the past decade. In 2011, there were 1,352 EMS calls made to 911 including 1,062 medical calls, Kerns said. By 2021, that yearly call number had more than doubled to 3,004 calls including 2,527 medical calls.
“Things have changed so much, and one of the problems that we’ve got is figuring out, given the current circumstances, what is reasonable to expect from our ambulance service provider, and what is a reasonable government payment for that service,” Kerns said. “That’s what we’re hoping to answer.”
RMA contracted with the city starting in 2011, and the current contract the two entities are operating under beganAug. 28, 2017. RMA is currently paid $120,000 a year for emergency medical services from the city. The agency has an additional $156,000 contract with Sheridan County.