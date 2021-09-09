SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Councilors Steven Brantz, Jacob Martin and Shawn Day have been appointed to the city’s new Liquor License Process Review Committee.
The committee was formed Monday night following the revelation last week that the city has received an additional retail liquor license following an increase in population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
“What happened is, with the last census data, we gained about 800 people, which bumped us over the 18,500 (population) threshold, which gave us that additional license,” Clerk Cecilia Good told the council last week.
The new committee will establish parameters applicants for the license must meet, along with recommending a timeline for application submission and selection and establishing a method of selecting potential license holders, according to Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns.
The committee will then present their suggestions, in the form of a resolution, to the city council, Kerns said. Once the resolution is approved by council, the committee will review applicants for the license and recommend applicants to the council for consideration.
As a starting point for their work, the committee will work from a liquor license resolution approved back in 2014, Brantz said.
“I’m kind of glad to know that we have some sort of a framework document we can start with so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Brantz said. “Maybe we just tweak it a little bit.”
Parameters used in previous resolutions included whether the business would serve historically underserved areas, and whether it is located near lower-income areas of the city with a higher potential for alcohol abuse, according to Kerns.
The method of selection could vary from a merit-based system — based on how well the business meets the committee’s criteria — to a “first come, first served” system. Martin said he has given the issue a lot of thought and, in the interest of fairness, he is a proponent of a random lottery system.
“I think the most fair thing to do is to have a wide-open pool with a lottery-type scenario,” Martin said. “…I think (small businesses) should have as fair a shot as a big franchise. I’d like to see as many applicants as possible.”
There is no set timeline by which the liquor license needs to be awarded, although if it is awarded prior to Jan. 1, the recipient will have to renew the license immediately. Council set a goal to approve a resolutionin early October, at which point applications will open for two months, according to Mayor Rich Bridger. Applications would be reviewed in December with the license awarded in January.
Kerns said this timeline was completely arbitrary and could be extended if the committee felt they needed additional time to get things right.
“You guys have flexibility here,” Kerns said. “January is when the new licenses start. There is no reason to say you cannot extend it further. It is really up to your discretion to extend the timeline. We’re not under some sort of gun where this has to be done by the first of the year.”
The committee is set to start meeting late this month.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Diana Riesen and DJ Dearcorn have been reappointed to three-year terms on the Sheridan Recreation Board. Both board members were previously appointed by Mayor Roger Miller and have served a full term on the board.
The appointments were unanimously approved by the council although Mayor Rich Bridger, who works for the recreation district, recused himself from the vote.