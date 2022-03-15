SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council has directed Utilities Director Dan Roberts to proceed with a wastewater system master plan by using funds previously earmarked for other projects.
The project, which is expected to cost roughly $271,000, will involve updating the master plan for the first time since 2008. An updated plan is especially important as the city will need to increase the plant’s capacity by 2029, Roberts said.
The current plan doesn’t have any vision on how to increase that capacity. A new wastewater system master plan will define what those capacity improvements will need to be and how much they will cost so the city can find the appropriate funding for the project.
“Right now, the plans don’t give us that vision,” Roberts said. “Our 2008 Wastewater System Master Plan does not outline the manner in which we will develop that new capacity for our system. So we need to create that new vision.”
The treatment plant is currently designed to treat up to 4.4 million gallons of wastewater per day. Based on current wastewater usage and the city’s master plan, it is anticipated the city will reach that capacity by 2042, Roberts told the council at a Feb. 23 meeting.
A good rule of thumb is to begin construction on the next phase of a project once the city has reached 85% capacity — or 3.52 million gallons — in the current facility, Roberts said. At the current rate of growth, the current water treatment plant should reach 85% capacity by 2029.
While no funds are set aside for the project in the current fiscal year budget, there are unused funds from other projects that can be utilized including $125,000 for an update to the facility’s raw sewage pumps and $140,000 reserved for upgrades to the electrical system.
Roberts said the raw sewage pumps project was delayed when cost estimates came in significantly higher than estimated. The project could be easily postponed for several years without any impact on the plant’s pumping capacity, Roberts said.
“We solicited bids on that project and it came in three times higher (than expected at) almost half a million dollars,” Roberts said. “…We have to back up and reassess how to deliver that…That project doesn’t have a lot of clear direction at this point, so that money is just going to sit there and be unspent.”
Similarly, the electrical work could be postponed until the proposed plant upgrades in 2029, Roberts said.
“We have a need to upgrade that service, but if we’re going to do major plant upgrades in five to 10 years, that’s the ideal time to do something of that sort,” Roberts said.
Mayor Rich Bridger and the city council gave Roberts permission to proceed with the project and to spend the previously earmarked dollars.
“It would be in the city’s best interest to proceed down this road and get it done sooner than later,” Bridger said.
Councilor Shawn Day agreed.
“This plan seems pretty necessary to me, and I think everyone would feel better to have an updated plan,” Day said.
To contract a consultant to develop a new Wastewater System Master Plan, city staff has already solicited proposals from engineering consultants through the city’s request for proposal process starting in late December 2021. Staff received proposals from Gillette’s HDR, Inc., Sheridan’s Morrison-Maierle and DOWL with the selection committee unanimously agreeing on hiring DOWL. The city council will still have to award the contract to DOWL at a future meeting, Roberts said.