SHERIDAN — To better address complaints of building code violations, the city of Sheridan hired a code compliance officer.

The position was filled in April and requires a specific resolution to finalize the appointment and lay out the officer’s specific duties. Resolution 41-23 explicitly provides the code compliance officer with the authorities prescribed in Wyoming Statute 15-1-103(a)(1), which says a city can appoint a special municipal officer for the limited purpose of enforcing ordinances, resolutions and regulations within animal control, parking and municipal code enforcement.

