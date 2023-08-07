SHERIDAN — To better address complaints of building code violations, the city of Sheridan hired a code compliance officer.
The position was filled in April and requires a specific resolution to finalize the appointment and lay out the officer’s specific duties. Resolution 41-23 explicitly provides the code compliance officer with the authorities prescribed in Wyoming Statute 15-1-103(a)(1), which says a city can appoint a special municipal officer for the limited purpose of enforcing ordinances, resolutions and regulations within animal control, parking and municipal code enforcement.
Sheridan Police Department community service officers handle animal control, parking and other code enforcements. Sheridan City Council is expected to approve the resolution outlining the code compliance officer's exact role as part of its consent agenda Monday evening.
Previously, Sheridan Public Works Department engineers addressed code-related complaints within the city. Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said this system was inefficient as engineers may not always address a complaint in time.
“That drove the administration and (Sheridan City) Council to create the position of code compliance so we can effectively handle those complaints,” Mercer said.
Mercer said the new setup has been working well through about two months. Code compliance officer Shane Shepardson’s first day on the job was June 5. Shepardson said he served in the military and was a civilian law enforcement officer before accepting the position with the city of Sheridan.
“I wanted to be able to serve the community, but in a little bit of a different role, in a position where I was able to use those same skills that I learned in law enforcement,” Shepardson said.
Shepardson is primarily responsible for code compliance complaints with the public works department, though he also assists with Sheridan Fire-Rescue fire code compliance. In either situation, the department conducts a compliance check and provides a timeline to remedy any violations. Should that timeline not be met, Shepardson could issue a citation in municipal court.
While some violations have resulted in a citation, most are resolved voluntarily and Shepardson said he focuses on education in a majority of complaints he has handled thus far.
“Typically, I go out and talk to somebody about (a violation, and) it'll get resolved,” he said. “It's about educating people. I'm not out to go after people.”
Complaints are filed by calling the city’s building department. Shepardson said the hope is to have a complaint form available on the city’s website within the next six months. Complaints are currently tracked in a system so city staff can examine data at the end of the year. Doing so will help the public works department understand what the community needs in the future
“It’s going to take a learning curve where we put a lot of effort into it at the beginning, but it’s definitely going to mold into the position it needs to be to best serve the community,” Mercer said.