SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will conduct a public meeting noon May in the city council chambers on the third floor of city hall. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the wastewater treatment plant south clarifier component replacement.

The sludge scraper mechanism in the south clarifier has recently experienced operational problems and is currently not available for use. The facility only has two clarifiers, with only one currently operational.

