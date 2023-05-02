SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will conduct a public meeting noon May in the city council chambers on the third floor of city hall. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the wastewater treatment plant south clarifier component replacement.
The sludge scraper mechanism in the south clarifier has recently experienced operational problems and is currently not available for use. The facility only has two clarifiers, with only one currently operational.
The scope of this project would include removing the existing 40+ year old clarifier center support column and sludge scraper mechanism and replacing the mechanism with a new center support column, scraper mechanism, motor drive, gear box unit and any pertinences that pertain to the upgrade.
Under the current conditions, if the existing north clarifier were to have any interruption of service, the facility would not be able to adequately treat the wastewater. At the meeting, the city of Sheridan staff will present the preliminary design of the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements. A preliminary plan of improvements, cost estimates, and the funding plan can also be reviewed at the city of Sheridan engineering department at 55 Grinnell Plaza. Contact Nathan Rager, senior project manager, at 307-675-4236.
Based on current cost estimates, the city of Sheridan plans to borrow $1.2 million from the Wyoming Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. No increased user fees are anticipated to repay the loans. The loan terms are requesting a 1.25% interest rate for 20 years if principal forgiveness is not available.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Nathan Rager, 55 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801 or nrager@sheridanwy.gov by noon May 24.