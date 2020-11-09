SHERIDAN — The first snowfall of the year conjures dozens of mental images — from building snowmen and throwing snowballs to celebrating a white Christmas with family and friends.
But for some of Sheridan County’s older residents, snow is a less positive experience, according to Jamie Hoeft, support center coordinator for The Hub on Smith. A snowstorm is an alienating force — one that prevents seniors from being out in the community and threatens their safety.
“For a lot of seniors, something as simple as shoveling their walk can be detrimental to their health and safety,” Hoeft said. “But an unshoveled walk makes it difficult for them to go into the community.”
That’s why The Hub and the city of Sheridan are collaborating on the new “Snow Patrol” snow removal program, Hoeft said. The pilot program provides an opportunity for volunteers to assist disabled and elderly citizens in need of snow removal.
“Not only is our population getting more advanced in age, but many are living without family supports,” Hoeft said. “So this is a great way for neighbors to help neighbors. So many people are willing to help but just don’t know how to. This program provides a great outlet for people to lend a helping hand.”
Sheila Hamilton, administrative assistant for the city’s street maintenance superintendent, is overseeing the pilot program along with Hoeft.
“I usually take the service calls, and I’m occasionally asked if I know anybody who can help people shovel their walk,” Hamilton said. “I’m sure a lot of those people aren’t finding any help, and they’re almost certainly not finding free help. And when you’re on a fixed income, even a little snow removal can be a big deal.”
Hamilton said the program is currently accepting both recipients and volunteers. Contact Hamilton at 307-674-4114 or Hoeft at 307-461-7134 for more information. Service recipients will be matched with volunteers in their area.
“The main thing we’re running into right now is that supply and demand is probably lacking on both ends,” Hamilton said. “So if you request service, we might not have a volunteer who can help you just yet. And, on the flip side, there may not be anybody in a volunteer’s region that they can help. But the more people who apply on both ends, the more people we can get matched.”
Hoeft said she is hopeful the community embraces the new program.
“Something as simple as a clear walkway really helps us serve these vulnerable populations,” Hoeft said. “We’re just so excited about this collaboration.”