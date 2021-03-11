SHERIDAN —The city of Sheridan and the Firefighters Local Union 276 are taking a new approach to collective bargaining this year that participants hope will streamline the process.
“The goal of this (new) process is to get this done sooner than later,” Mayor Rich Bridger said.
Under the agreement outlined during a March 8 city council meeting, collective bargaining will take place this year primarily in one day-long executive session of the city council. In the past, there have been multiple bargaining sessions held over a matter of weeks during city council meetings.
During collective bargaining, the union and the city discuss terms related to wages, rate of pay, working conditions and other subjects of interest to the firefighters. The collective bargaining process has always been long and arduous, but was made more complicated last year when three meetings worth of discussions had to be null and voided when council action was taken illegally in executive session.
Another change to this year’s process includes both sides having a chance to review proposals two weeks prior to the beginning of bargaining, according to Union President Jerry Johnston.
“This way, when we get to that day of meetings, we will be able to have everything figured out and hopefully streamline this process,” Johnston said.
While most of the business should be conducted in a single meeting, there may be a need for a second meeting to finalize the contract, Johnston said.
No date has been set for the bargaining at this time, according to Johnston. The bodies plan to wait until the adjournment of the Wyoming Legislature in early April to set a date.
“We decided to postpone these negotiations until after the legislative session… so we have some concrete numbers not only for your side, but for ours,” Johnston said. “We can actually sit down and say ‘Yes, we can do this,’ or ‘No, we can’t.’”
In other Sheridan Fire-Rescue news:
City council is considering the purchase of a new self-contained breathing apparatus for Sheridan Fire-Rescue.
The purchase was necessitated because the oxygen cylinders in the existing apparatus are only effective for 15 years and approaching the end of their usable life in July, according to Fire Chief Gary Harnish.
Harnish is recommending the purchase of $237,000 worth of equipment made by Mine Safety Appliances. This equipment includes the breathing apparatus itself, along with a rapid intervention team kit that can be used to add air to a cylinder if a fireman is trapped inside a building, a breathable air compressor and a confined space airline kit that allows firefighters to breathe in confined spaces where it is not feasible to carry a cylinder full of oxygen.
In addition to the equipment cost, there will be an additional $20,000 in expenses related to software, electrical work and training regarding the new equipment, Harnish said.
The department considered equipment made by companies Scott, Draeger and MSA before settling on the MSA product, Harnish said. The local firefighters preferred the MSA equipment for a variety of reasons, including ease of use, comfort, the rechargeable battery system and the product’s decontamination ability.
The purchase, if approved next week, will be funded through $300,000 in direct distribution dollars, Harnish said.