SHERIDAN — Just weeks after narrowly approving continued funding of a pond project in Malcolm Wallop Park, Sheridan City Council may have found a way to make the project more affordable.
Public Works Director Lane Thompson came before the council Monday suggesting the expensive and long-discussed project be pursued as a design build project, which will allow the council to set a guaranteed maximum price.
In a design build model, a single entity is hired to perform both design and construction under a single contract. This differs from the typical design bid build model, where designers and contractors are contracted separately.
Hiring just one designer/contractor should allow the city to save dollars on the project, Thompson said. The city is currently discussing setting a guaranteed maximum price for the project at $800,000. If the designer/contractor is unable to meet that financial goal, the city will retain the project’s designs and pursue it through a more traditional design bid build method.
Saving money is a key goal for the city as it proceeds with the project, which was approved with a 4-3 vote during the city’s budget hearing June 14, Thompson said. The project was previously budgeted at $700,000, but in a recently revised estimate, the cost jumped to $974,000, according to city administrator Stuart McRae. The increase is related to items not previously included in the estimate including hauling dirt (around $200,000) and additional design work (around $60,000).
Thompson said he was hopeful pursuing the project through a design build model would result in cost savings.
“We hope by doing this, we’ll get a contractor that’s built ponds and who will tell us we’re way off on our numbers,” Thompson said. “We’re fishing for a good price.”
The pond project has been in development for six years, with the city accumulating $340,000 in grants for the project since 2018.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
City staff is recommending the council adopt a professional services contract with CRE8 Inc. of Seattle Washington to update the city’s records management system.
Currently, the city does not have an established records management program and each city department has its own document flow and process for managing documents, according to City Clerk Cecilia Good. This has created inefficiencies in the flow of critical records and documents. Developing a records management system will save time for staff and the public by creating an easy method to access documents, Good said.
CRE8 will work with the city on developing a unified records management plan including the management of paper and electronic files and document tracking.
Good said CRE8’s expertise would be fundamental to the implementation of a workable records management system.
“We only want to do this one time,” Good said. “This is something we’ll continually maintain, but we want to start off on the right foot and make sure that we have a good program in place, so we don’t find out later that we made some mistakes. So the experience CRE8 has is going to be a huge help for us in creating that program.”
CRE8 was one of four companies that bid out the project, but the only one who provided expertise on developing a records management program rather than software-based solutions, Good said. The company bid $58,080 for the project, which is below the city’s budgeted amount of $75,000.
City staff is recommending the council award a $184,500 chip-sealing project to HardDrives Construction of Billings, Montana.
The project involves chip-sealing 22 blocks of Sheridan streets including the portions of 12th and 13th streets from Holloway Avenue to Dana Avenue, according to City Utilities Director Dan Roberts.
HardDrives was the only contractor that bid the project, according to Roberts.