SHERIDAN — Starting in January, the city of Sheridan will begin testing a new snow removal method Sheridan Streets Superintendent Mike Kuzara hopes will eventually be used throughout the city.
For now, the method will be tested on a small area of the city from north Sioux Street to south Airport Road, and from west DeSmet Avenue to east Big Horn Avenue, Kuzara said. Impacted residents are encouraged to provide feedback throughout the process.
“It will take longer than one year to implement it citywide,” Kuzara said. “But that’s exactly why we want everyone to give us as much input as we can. If you see something that you think would work better than the way we’re doing it, let us know. If you think something isn’t working, let us know. If you think it’s working great, we’d like to hear that too. All that feedback will help us fine tune the process before we go any bigger.”
The city will be testing a snow removal method currently used by cities such as Bozeman, Montana, and Moscow, Idaho, Kuzara said. The process will involve the use of a motor grader with a Henke Hi-Gate attached.
The Hi-Gate will be used to send snow from the roadways up and over the curb, but can be lowered to prevent snow from being released in areas requiring public access such as driveways and in front of mailboxes, Kuzara said. The snow will be pushed past those critical areas and released over the curb in areas that do not require public access.
In areas with sidewalks, the snow will be pushed to, but not over, the curb, Kuzara said. A snowblower will be used to blow the snow into the city’s dump trucks. Sidewalks will be marked with reflective strips so operators are aware of when to not push snow up over the curb.
This new snow removal method will be used after snowfall has accumulated to 4 inches or more, Kuzara said, and is being proposed as a way to clear the roadways from curb to curb while eliminating the need for residential snow pick-up and reducing spring ice removal, Kuzara said. The method is also considerably cheaper than traditional snow pick-up — roughly $10 a block compared to $1,000, Kuzara said.
The city’s efforts to clean the streets from curb-to-curb will require residents in the test area to follow a new parking method, Kuzara said. Residents are asked to park on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses on odd-numbered days (i.e. Dec. 15) and on the side with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days (i.e. Dec. 16) after major snow events.
This parking method allows the streets department to fully clean one side of the street each day without worrying about parked cars getting in the way, Kuzara said.
“What we saw in Bozeman is they clear the snow, but they spend the next three to four days trying to clean up all the places where cars were parked, and we want to avoid that as much as possible,” Kuzara said.
The odd-even parking will be enforced by Sheridan Police Department Community Service Officers, but vehicle owners will simply be asked to move their vehicles and will not receive tickets or citations unless they repeat the offense four times or more, Kuzara said.
While the new snow removal method might take some adjusting, Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said he was hopeful it would result in better services for residents in the test region, and eventually the entire city. Success of the project is tied to resident feedback, Thompson said.
“Our end goal as a city is always to provide better service,” Thompson said. “You guys are our friends and neighbors… What we’re asking from you folks is to really communicate back with us…. Cause I’ll be honest: We’re going to make mistakes. Things are not going to work out quite as well as they can…But I think it will be a success as long as we all communicate together and learn from the experience.”
If you live in the test area, you will be receiving mail from the city within the next week. The mail will feature information on the snow removal test and how to best contact the city with feedback, Kuzara said. A web page with information on the project will also be launched on sheridanwy.gov later this week.
Another public information meeting on the snow removal test will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Church of the Bighorns at 1100 Bighorn Ave. on Dec. 21.