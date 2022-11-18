SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will be considering funding request applications from interested governmental and nonprofit agencies within the city of Sheridan for the 2023-2024 municipal budget fiscal year.
Submit applications and required attachments no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Applications received after this time will not be considered. Application forms are available online at www.sheridanwy.gov. Submit an electronic copy to cgood@sheridanwy.gov. Contact the city clerk’s office at cgood@sheridanwy.gov or 307-675-4211 with any questions.