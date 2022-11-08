10-21-22 Housing Trust_KC 002.jpg
Community Development Director Wade Sanner talks about the findings of a housing study done in Sheridan County during a city council meeting about a housing land trust Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council took a step forward Monday in attempting to address housing needs in the community, approving the formation of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council.

The SCAHC will distribute $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — $1.5 million contributed from each the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

