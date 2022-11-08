SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council took a step forward Monday in attempting to address housing needs in the community, approving the formation of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council.
The SCAHC will distribute $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — $1.5 million contributed from each the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County.
The SCAHC arose out of a joint committee of the city and county formed in February 2022 that explored the viability of developing a housing land trust. While initial conversations involved forming a new nonprofit to organize and manage the land trust, members of the joint committee recognized the potential of creating a housing land trust under Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
The SCAHC would evaluate attainable housing projects which, when completed, would be turned over to the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns Housing Land Trust.
The SCAHC will consist of seven members — three appointed by the city and four appointed by the county. Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will make recommendations for three of the members of the council. The goal, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns, is to appoint individuals interested or familiar with property development, attainable housing, title work, construction and financing. No Habitat board members will serve on the SCAHC, which will operate under Wyoming’s open meetings and public records laws, Kerns said, to ensure a transparent process of how taxpayer money is being used.
While Sheridan City Council approved moving forward with the housing land trust and the SCAHC, some expressed concern about the project.
Sheridan City Councilor Steve Brantz said his primary concern is once the $3 million is used, the housing land trust will seek additional funds from the city and county.
“I’m a little bit apprehensive that — I just don’t want something to come back to the council in three or four years looking for more money,” Brantz said. “And that’s the sad part — that’s traditionally what I’ve seen in these other trusts with other communities.”
Others on the council repeatedly referred to the $3 million for the project as seed money, meaning the goal is to provide a shot of funding to help make the housing land trust sustainable then remove government involvement.
Marie Lowe — a local real estate agent and the former director of the Sheridan Housing Action Committee that focused on affordable housing — also expressed concern about the project, asking the council to take time to gather additional information.
“I think it’s fabulous that you want to put $3 million toward affordable housing,” Lowe told the council Monday night. “But putting your eggs all in one basket, I think, is a mistake.”
Lowe encouraged the council to speak more directly with developers, real estate agents and others to determine the viability of the land trust.
Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said they had, in fact, had many such conversations and have received support for the idea of a housing land trust in Sheridan.
The Sheridan City Council approved moving forward with the SCAHC, though Councilor Clint Beaver abstained as he worked on the project in his capacity as an attorney for Sheridan County and Kristen Jennings voted against the motion to move forward with the project.
While Jennings did not offer comment or explanation during Monday’s meeting, she expressed concerns at a recent Sheridan City Council work session about unclear cost estimates to move the project forward.
Once the SCAHC is approved by Sheridan County and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, which is expected to happen next week, its members will work toward scheduling a first meeting then beginning outreach to key partners in the community and evaluating potential affordable housing projects.
In the meantime, Habitat’s board has also begun work to amend its bylaws to incorporate and form the housing land trust.