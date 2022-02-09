SHERIDAN — A resolution approved by the Sheridan City Council Monday presents a potential roadmap for how the city will spend roughly $2.74 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Resolution 07-22 earmarks the ARPA dollars for five projects: the renovation of the old Cook Ford Building at 103 N. Gould St.; the purchase of an emergency response mobile command unit; the purchase of an ambulance; the creation of expanded bathroom and locker room facilities for the city’s solid waste division; and the creation of a housing land trust.
However, the resolution does not authorize dollars to be spent on any of the projects at this time, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns. Rather, it provides permission for the city to proceed with the projects by submitting requests for proposals, and in the case of the larger projects, creating committees to investigate the feasibility of the projects and develop plans for how to proceed.
All projects will need to go before the council for approval individually before the ARPA dollars can be expended, Kerns said. The resolution simply outlines which projects the city will prioritize in the coming months.
The ARPA dollars are to be earmarked for specific purposes by 2024 and expended by 2026, Kerns said.
Below is a brief summary of each of the projects, from highest proposed allocation to lowest. Sheridan County commissioners plan to discuss a similar resolution with their ARPA funding priorities during a Feb. 15 meeting, Kerns said.
Establishment of a housing land trust
Roughly 53% of the ARPA funds — or $1.44 million — have been earmarked toward the establishment of a housing land trust, something Kerns said could serve as a potential solution to the city’s ongoing shortage of affordable housing.
The land trust would be a nonprofit corporation with a board of directors charged with creating a mixture of apartments and houses spread throughout the community to provide attainable housing for low-income Sheridan County residents, Kerns said.
Housing land trusts are beneficial because they remove the cost of the land from the purchase price of the home and allow for home costs to remain attainable, Kerns said. The land trust would own the lots, and the purchase value for a home would not include the value of the lot.
The homes would be sold to residents who meet the land trust’s income requirements, and can be resold at any time. However, the inflation rate for resale would be restricted to 2% to keep the home in the attainable market, Kerns said.
The ARPA allocations would allow for the creation of roughly 20 land trust lots throughout the city, Kerns said. The county is also considering investing the same amount of ARPA dollars in the land trust, which could increase the number of lots to 40.
With the passage of the resolution, the city will proceed by forming a committee made up of councilors, commissioners and interested community members, Kerns said. The committee will evaluate the project’s feasibility, develop a plan for implementation and perform public education and community outreach to inform the community about the concept. Once completed, the committee will present its findings and proposals to the governing bodies of the city and county, Kerns said.
The land trust proved to be the most controversial item on the resolution with Councilor Clint Beaver proposing an amendment to remove it entirely. That amendment failed on a vote of 4-3 with Councilors Beaver, Jacob Martin and Kristen Jennings voting in favor of the amendment.
Beaver argued he had seen little support among developers and community members for the idea of a housing land trust, and said that, while dollars had not been allocated to the project yet, that did not mean there would be no cost to proceeding and forming a committee.
“There’s a huge cost to doing this,” Beaver said. “(Kerns’) cost is out-of-pocket to us. Every staff member who would be involved is a cost to us. Our time and effort as members of committees is a cost. And so, it’s not a zero-cost proposition.”
Mayor Rich Bridger argued it was time to proceed with some research, even if the council ultimately decided to not proceed with the project. A recently completed housing study showed there will be an increased housing need in Sheridan County in the near future with a projected need of 990 additional units including 725 single-family units and 265 multi-family units in the next decade.
“We’ve talked about having affordable housing, and this is one of those things that might take care of that,” Bridger said. “We might find out that it’s not going to be doable, but it seems silly to not even proceed and see what we can do with it.”
103 N. Gould St.
The resolution earmarks $400,000 in ARPA dollars toward the eventual remodel or demolition of the old Cook Ford building at 103 N. Gould. The building and adjacent parking lot was purchased by the city from Willard and Sarah Cook in 2018 with the goal of expanding available downtown parking, Kerns said.
Currently, the city uses the property for the storage of equipment, but a 2019 evaluation of the building outlined several potential uses, including remodeling it into an office building, apartments or an off-campus instructional building for Sheridan College. Proposed costs of the renovation at that time ranged from $1.29 million to $1.54 million, Kerns said. Demolition was expected to cost $256,000.
The city has already set aside $250,000 in capital facility tax dollars for the eventual renovation, Kerns said, and the ARPA allocation brings that number to $650,000. The city has also applied for a $500,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority for the project.
With the resolution approved, the city will form a committee of councilors and community members to determine the next steps for the property, Kerns said. That group will work in conjunction with other organizations like theDowntown Development Authority, which is already in the process of making plans for the property, Kerns said.
Purchase of an emergency response mobile command unit
The resolution earmarks $400,000 toward the purchase of an emergency response mobile command unit. A mobile command unit is a vehicle that can be used as a workspace for fire and police personnel.
The unit would be jointly operated by the city’s police and fire departments, Kerns said, and could be deployed during a large emergency event.
In the event of a catastrophic loss or power outage at the 911 dispatch center, the mobile unit has dispatch capabilities to ensure emergency response capability. In addition, the unit can be utilized for large events — like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, concerts and street dances — that require a large emergency personnel presence.
Police Chief Travis Koltiska told the council the police department borrows the Cheyenne Police Department’s mobile command unit every year during the street dance, and said it had proven useful.
“We’re actually contracting with another law enforcement agency to bring it up here,” Koltiska said. “...This (resolution) allows us to have our own (unit) on site, and although Cheyenne provides theirs free of charge, we have more ability to use our own in different capacities. With Cheyenne, it’s kind of a one-shot deal.”
The next step is to submit a request for proposals and solicit bids, Kerns said.
Purchase of an ambulance
The resolution earmarks $300,000 toward the purchase of a new ambulance.
The city currently owns two ambulances, which were bought new in 2001 and 2008, and have approximately 150,000 and 40,000 miles, respectively. While Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said the units remain in good working order, they will need to be replaced eventually, Kerns said.
Using ARPA funds for an ambulance now will prevent the city from having to absorb the cost in its general fund at some point in the future, Kerns said.
The next step is to submit a request for proposals and solicit bids, Kerns said.
Remodel, improvements to solid waste division’s bathrooms, locker rooms
Lastly, the resolution earmarks $200,000 toward the remodel of the Solid Waste Division’s bathrooms.
Currently, the solid waste recycling center has 23 employees but only one single-stall bathroom, Kerns said.
Employees lack showering facilities, which are necessary because of employee contact with chemicals and dangerous substances and adequate space to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. There are also currently no male and female changing areas.
The new facilities could be a permanent new structure or a shower trailer, Kerns said. The next step is to submit a request for proposals and solicit bids.