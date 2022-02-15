SHERIDAN — A grant from the Office of State Land and Investments could help fund the creation of a long-discussed “inclusive playground” at Black Tooth Park.
Next week, the Sheridan City Council will consider submitting an application for $250,000 in Federal Mineral Royalty Capital Construction Account grant dollars.
The grants are awarded by the State Loan and Investment Board to projects that alleviate an emergency situation which poses a direct and immediate threat to public health, safety or welfare; comply with federal or state mandates; or provide an essential public service.
The city’s public works director Lane Thompson said the playground project falls into the latter category because there are only a few pieces of playground equipment in the city that are accessible to children with disabilities. The Black Tooth Park playground has been designed with the Americans with Disabilities Act in mind and will provide equal opportunities for kids of all ages and abilities.
Thompson said he expected the total project to cost as much as $1.5 million, so the city is considering additional funding sources as well. Other potential sources of funding include general purpose excise tax and supplemental fund dollars.
Thompson said the city is also partnering with the Sheridan Jaycees on the project, and they have committed to helping raise funds as well.
“I do believe the Jaycees are going to be very successful in helping us,” Thompson said. “They’re very excited about this project.”
If the application is approved by the city council next week, it will be considered by the State Loan and Investment Board in June, Thompson said.