SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s city councilors learned more about the vision behind a potential park on Monday night, reviewing artist renderings and learning about potential grant opportunities that could fully fund the project.
But even after the lengthy conversation, several city councilors were not fully on board with the Rotary Park project. Two councilors — Kristen Jennings and Steven Brantz — suggested the issue be brought forth at the next city council meeting to determine whether the city moves forward in submitting grant applications for the project.
Both Jennings and Brantz cited concerns from citizens regarding the project, which would move the park and its 1940 Chicago, Burlington and Quincy locomotive from the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets to the corner of Crook and Fifth streets.
“The biggest concern I think people have is this is something from their childhood,” Jennings said. “It’s been there since they either moved here or were born here. They don’t feel like it's valuable time and money spent…. It’s probably sentimentality, but that’s not necessarily to be ignored.”
“The train’s always been there, and that’s something they want to control,” Brantz said. “…A lot of them take this very personally that this train has been there since 1962 and, to them, that train needs to stay there.”
Mayor Rich Bridger warned against terminating the project prematurely, and suggested the city continue to pursue grant opportunities.
“There’s a lot still out there that we don’t know, like whether we have a chance at grant money, which would essentially neutralize any debt we would incur,” Bridger said. “We can always say no to the grants at some point, but to stop in the middle (of the process)…I do believe it would be premature.”
City Administrator Stuart McRae will proceed with grant applications for the project.
The vision for the park, presented by McRae on Monday, is similar to the one he shared during a city council work session earlier this year. If the project moves forward, the locomotive would be moved from its current 12,327 square foot location to a 24,829 square foot location. This would provide more space for not only the locomotive, but also additional signage, and potentially an All-American Indian Days sculpture and the city’s old trolley, McRae said.
McRae said the new park would still be in the railway district while moving visitors farther from the railway tracks. He said the locomotive will be just as accessible to the public as it currently is, if not more so.
The land swap would be facilitated by Tom Thompson, the owner of Welcome Market Hall, who would provide the city with the 24,000 square foot property in exchange for the current Rotary Park space, which Thompson hopes to develop. McRae said he had heard of several potential uses for the current space from Thompson, including the development of a beer garden, but nothing has been set in stone at this time. McRae said he has received Thompson’s assurances the current park will not be converted into a parking lot as feared by many citizens.
The project is expected to cost $715,036, according to McRae, which would include $391,036 for the development of the park and $324,00 for the movement of the locomotive. The Rotary Club of Sheridan is fundraising to cover additional costs of the project, including locomotive restoration, a cover for the train and other park amenities, McRae said.
McRae said the project was relatively cheap compared to other recent infrastructure projects in the city including the $914,000 Malcolm Wallop Park pond project and the $2.5 million Blacktooth Park.
McRae recommended applying for two grants that could cover the vast majority of the project: a $500,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority, which has encouraged grant requests for the development of parks, and a $200,000 community grant from the Wyoming Business Council.
In its Fiscal 2022 budget, the City of Sheridan has set aside $150,000 for the project, which could cover grant matching and the remainder of the project costs, McRae said.
Contrary to rumors he’s heard, McRae emphasized the city is not planning to sell the locomotive or take away a key piece of Sheridan’s history. The locomotive was built in West Burlington, Iowa as a flagship of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad and regularly traveled through Sheridan. It is one of only three such engines still in existence, McRae said.
“The city council paid $179,000 to remediate asbestos from the train, and there is no plan to get rid of the train in any form or fashion,” McRae said, noting the larger park could be an ideal place to foster learning about the city’s railroad history.
Councilor Jacob Martin said he understood the city’s vision for the potential park and was excited about it.
“I like the overall idea of a better place for the history of it and adding new amenities,” Martin said. “…I think it could have a big benefit. I think people get caught up on the money, but we’ve identified some great opportunities to help with that as well.”
If the city receives sufficient grant funding to proceed with the project, soil testing on the proposed new location will be conducted, McRae said. If testing comes back positive, the issue will come before the Sheridan City Council for final approval and consideration.