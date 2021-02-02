SHERIDAN — Many windows in Sheridan City Hall could soon be replaced, courtesy of a $100,000 loan from the Wyoming Association for Municipalities and Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s Energy Lease Program.
Bev Leichtnam, governmental relations specialist for the city, announced the city had received the funding during Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting.
“What some of you may not realize because you don’t live and work here — these windows are extremely drafty, and it gets very cold,” Leichtnam said. “We’ve been looking for something that could assist the city in replacing those windows…We went for the $100,000, and we got it. We’re pretty proud of that.”
The city applied for the loan program in December and will have access to the funds starting in July, according to Leichtnam. The loan, which has zero interest and can be amortized over a period of 10 years, will cover approximately 53% of the anticipated $187,250 cost of the project. The loan will be repaid using budgeted direct distribution and/or General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, Leichtnam said, with the remaining dollars coming out of the city’s budgeted funds.
According to Kevin Bare, building official for the city of Sheridan, 68 of the building’s 74 windows are in desperate need of replacement. Replacing the windows will help city hall become more energy efficient and could lead to an estimated energy payback of 65 years.
The city council will have until June to decide whether they accept the loan and move forward with the window replacement project.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city council voted to not fund Sheridan County’s Impact 307 program after attorney Brendon Kerns advised the program did not qualify for General Purpose Excise Tax dollars.
According to Mayor Rich Bridger, the council was advised economic development projects did not qualify for GPET dollars.
Impact 307, a network of innovation-driven business incubators that requested $80,000 in GPET funding from the city this year, qualifies as economic development, Bridger said. While Bridger suggested the program be funded through the county’s direct distribution dollars instead, there was little appetite for that among the city councilors.
“I would say that… Impact 307 has had an impact, of all things,” Councilor Aaron Linden said. “But shifting funds and allocating funds from one bucket… to another to me seems inappropriate. I don’t know that I can support this with that being the case.”
The council voted 6-1 to provide no funding to Impact 307 in Fiscal Year 2022, with Bridger voting against the motion. The organization has received $220,000 from the city since Fiscal Year 2019.
After the meeting, Bridger said the advice to not fund economic development through GPET also applies to the city’s relationship with the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority joint powers board. Since the city is invested in the joint powers board, they will continue to fund SEEDA through the general fund, Bridger said.
“SEEDA is kind of the same, but it’s different in the sense that it’s a joint powers board,” Bridger said. “And so it’s our duty to share the costs. So we thought rather than go through this (allocation process) every year, it would be better if we just drew up a contract with the joint powers board. So we’re trying to get that done so we don’t bring this back every year, and we just have an agreement over a period of time that secures the finances (from the general fund) so it’s not in question anymore.”
The city of Sheridan has decided to not move forward with discussions on a proposed ordinance that would have limited the time a recreational vehicle may remain in RV parks within the city’s “gateway districts.”
The ordinance, discussed at last week’s work session, proved unpopular with councilors, Bridger said, and the council agreed to not continue the discussion.
“One, they didn’t think it was necessary and two, they thought it would be too much of a hassle to regulate that sort of thing,” Bridget said. “And really we aren’t the RV park police. So, that being said, I did talk to all the council members, and they were in agreement that there was no interest in that so I did not bring it up and did not bring it to the floor.”
The potential need for the ordinance was first brought up last year during a council zoning discussion, according to city administrator Stuart McRae.
The city approved a lease agreement with the Surfside Beach Fire Department in South Carolina to returna 1919 fire engine to Sheridan.
The loan agreement was applauded by Bridger and the councilors.
“I’m very excited for this,” Linden said. “I think this is an amazing historical piece that is going to bring a lot of interest to the Sheridan community, especially revolving around the fire department.”
“I think it’s going to be a great thing for Sheridan, and it’s nice to have this history back,” Bridger said.
Jon Oman was reappointed to the city’s planning commission for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023.