SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has received an additional retail liquor license following an increase of population reported in the United States Census.
The city now has 23 licenses. The next step will involve reviewing past application procedures and previously adopted guidelines, according to City Clerk Cecilia Good. At the end of that review, Sheridan City Council will develop and adopt a resolution establishing the parameters, timeline and other requirements for the application process for the new license.
The license could be administered in a variety of ways including on a first come, first served basis or through a lottery system, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae.
“As far as our next steps, it’s really up to the council to determine what they’d expect to see in the applications, and we’ll work based on those expectations,” Good said.
The council plans to continue the discussion during a work session prior to its Sept. 7 meeting, Good said. The study session date and time have not been set yet.