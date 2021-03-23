SHERIDAN — A month after deciding to not fund IMPACT 307 with General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, the city of Sheridan is reconsidering funding the organization at the request of Sheridan County.
During a March 22 Sheridan City Council meeting, city attorney Brendon Kerns presented the council with a proposed funding agreement in which the city would provide Impact 307 with $60,000 a year for the next two fiscal years, starting in July 2021.
The IMPACT307 program, a network of innovation-driven business incubators that originated from the University of Wyoming, has received $220,000 in city funding since Fiscal Year 2019. The program is currently funded through an agreement between Sheridan County and the University of Wyoming in which the county pays $160,000 a year. Historically, the city split that $160,000 cost with the county at $80,000 apiece.
In fiscal year 2021, the city cut its funding to $60,000 due to financial concerns, Kerns said. In early February, the council decided, in a 6-1 vote, to not fund the program in FY2022 after it was advised economic development programs did not qualify for GPET dollars.
“Everyone agreed we can’t be using the One Cent funds because that is just not what is allowed under the language used for the One Cent,” Kerns said, referencing the former name of the GPET funds
The new agreement, according to Kerns, is an attempt by the county to restore some city funding for the program while also addressing the city’s financial concerns.
Councilor Kristen Jennings expressed some concern about the city’s continued funding of the organization without having any input into the program’s operation. Kerns said Jennings’ concerns have been echoed by other city officials throughout the years, but the city has been unable to craft an agreement with the university that would allow them to have more input into the program.
“Your observation is exactly accurate,” Kerns told Jennings. “It’s a concern we had last year, and it’s a legitimate concern.”
Councilor Steven Brantz spoke in favor of the agreement but also wondered whether the city should return to its original $80,000 agreement. While the agreement was never in writing, it had been publicly acknowledged by numerous government officials, Kerns said.
“We might not agree with it,” Brantz said. “However, I live in a city where there is a thing called gentlemen’s agreements. If somebody has said we will do this, I think that should be recognized….There was an agreement made. Even though it wasn’t legal or binding, I think the city of Sheridan should stand on its word.”
If the city does decide to fund IMPACT 307 as proposed in the agreement, it can do so through general fund dollars or another fund of the city’s choice, Kerns said.
City councilors will consider the funding of IMPACT 307 during the April 5 city council meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
• City staff is recommending the council award a $44,000 concrete crushing contract to PEI Wyoming, LLC of Casper.
The project, which involves crushing 6,000 tons of concrete at the city landfill and separation of rebar, is part of routine work done by the city to recycle and reuse existing materials, according to Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson.
Whenever concrete is removed as part of construction, it is moved to the landfill for eventual crushing, Thompson said.
“We stockpile it, we grind it up, and we reuse it,” Thompson said. “It’s a great recycling project. We use it for everything from fixing the alleys to the roads up at the landfill. Utility maintenance uses it to fill in utility cuts. So nearly every department in the city uses it.”
PEI Wyoming was the lowest qualified bidder for the project, according to Thompson. Little Rock, Inc. of Meeteetse and Wagner Ranch Services, LLC of Sheridan also bid out the project. Council will officially consider the concrete crushing contract during the April 5 meeting.