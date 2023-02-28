SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae assembled teams to operate under the city’s strategic framework.
McRae gave a presentation about the city’s strategic planning to Sheridan City Council Monday.
In March 2022, council and department heads adopted a strategic framework to help guide the city through the following 10 years.
The framework was developed to fit the city’s vision and mission statements, which were adopted in August 2020.
Much of McRae’s presentation was focused on future steps to implement the framework.
“The next steps that we need to do then is to go through and talk about how we operationalize these things,” he said.
There are six points in the city’s strategic framework. They are: Beautiful and Protected Environment; Thought and Vibrant Development; Safe and Livable Community; Western Cultural Values; Excellent Governance and Services; Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure.
Each point has an amplifying statement that offers more information about what each point aims to do. Under each statement are three to five key performance areas, which the city hopes to operationalize. Each area has an action plan for how the city plans to implement them. Under the action plans are key performance indicators will be measurable tasks to ensure the city is making progress.
“(The KPIs) are the most basic things that we’re going to measure, which are then going to give a score… to help us develop where we’re at,” McRae said.
Five teams of councilors and department heads were assembled Monday. The teams will come up with an action plan and indicators for an area of each strategic framework point.
“Overall, just remember that these plans don't have to be perfect,” McRae said. “We can improve them over time, but anything that we do in this regard is going to advance the ball down the field. We're going to be able to drive improvements in the city operations.”
McRae said collaboration is welcome among the teams.
“There’s nothing stopping you from talking to (another team) and saying, ‘Hey, when you get to this point, I’d like to be involved,’” he said.
Teams are set to meet amongst themselves over each of the next six months. Councilor Kristen Jennings raised concern over the time commitment associated with having Council involved in the strategic framework.
“I work three jobs,” she said. “It’s hard to add another meeting once a month. (I think keeping in mind) that Council has jobs and we all have to budget our time in order to do so (is important).”
McRae offered that having just less than two years with the current Council allows the city to change the plan and meet less frequently than every month.
“We’ve got an aggressive schedule,” he said. “Once a month, if that’s not right, that’s where we need to go back to the drawing board.”
Councilor Andrew Patceg expressed concern over whether this is the responsibility of the city.
“Should this be an objective that we devote city money and time and resources to? It should be a question that was asked on these and whether this fits with our guiding document, Title 15,” he said.
McRae said he didn’t have the expertise to answer Patceg’s question. He also said he is confident the city is within its authority to act on the strategic framework.
Teams are scheduled to meet at their convenience in March and potentially convene as a whole during a Council study session meeting after team meetings.