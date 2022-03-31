SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan administration seeks a new public works director following the departure of Lane Thompson in March.
Thompson, who filled the role in the city for 13 years, departed March 18, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
“He wanted a new challenge and a little less stress,” McRae said. “He found a nice job that pays more and is much less stressful. It was a good opportunity for him, but we’re going to miss him.”
The public works department is involved in many aspects of the maintenance and development of the city of Sheridan. Thompson’s duties included overseeing the city’s engineering, planning, building, streets, signs and parks, McRae said.
In the interim, Thompson’s duties have been taken on by city engineer Hanns Mercer, McRae said. Mercer is also being considered as one of the candidates to assume Thompson’s duties, McRae said. If this happens, the city will open hiring for an engineer to replace Mercer.
“The public works director has so many responsibilities, it would be impossible for Hanns to do both jobs long term,” McRae said.
McRae said the public works director job opening is being advertised locally and nationally, and the city is working with Colorado business management consultant KRW Associates to find the best candidate.
McRae said he was looking forward to reviewing the candidates and praised Thompson for leaving a solid foundation for his successor to build on.
“We were very fortunate to have Lane for as long as we did,” McRae said. “The two best skills he brought to the table were his ability to take complex issues and simplify them, and the investment he made in mentoring his staff. He invested a lot of time and experience into them, and it shows. Everybody in his department is so capable, and we really have Lane to thank for that.”
Applications for the public works director position will be accepted through April 25, McRae said. Qualified applicants may apply by submitting an application to KRW Associates at apply@krw-associates.com. A professional engineer’s license is required. For more information on the opening, see the city’s website.