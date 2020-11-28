SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority are developing an agreement that will allow the city to construct a bridge across Goose Creek.
The footbridge will be used to connect an existing segment of the local trail system with an undeveloped area the city hopes to develop into a park, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs. The bridge would be located near the intersection of North Main Street and Industrial Road.
In 2016, SEEDA purchased roughly one acre of land near the creek to be developed for future economic development projects, Briggs said. A recent visit from a surveyor determined that the 2016 sale also gave the economic development board claim and title to roughly 20,000 square feet along the nearby creek, including a segment of the creek bed and the banks on either side.
For SEEDA’s purposes, the 20,000 square feet are more or less unusable, according to Public Works Director Lane Thompson. Even more concerning are the potential liability issues that come with the property.
“I’m not a lawyer and I don’t claim to be one, but all I see for SEEDA is a liability issue,” Thompson said. “You own the bottom of the creek and two creek banks. I’m not sure the board is as well-protected legally as the city would be if it held that property… It’s at the bottom of the creek — no real value, just liability…If there’s ever any problems with the creek and there needs to be work done, I don’t think SEEDA wants to be saddled with those responsibilities.”
While the city has other options of bridge locations, SEEDA’s property could prove ideal, Thompson said.
“We can build this bridge somewhere else,” Thompson said. “It’s not as good for the community — it doesn’t tie in as well. But we can build it in a different location. But as we look at the aerial image, this seems like the natural location for this bridge.”
During a Nov. 24 meeting, the SEEDA board authorized Briggs and board attorney Rex Arney to consider options for the property. The first step will involve confirming SEEDA holds claim to the creekside property, Arney said.
“This is apparently on property the surveyor suggested we probably own, but it has not been established through court proceeding or title commitment or anything like that,” Arney said. “It’s just the belief of the surveyor that we probably have the best claim — that is of particular concern to me.”
If it’s determined the property does belong to SEEDA, the organization will discuss a variety of options with the city including, but are not limited to, giving the property to the city, giving the city an easement to the property or exchanging developable city-owned property for the unusable creek-side property, Briggs said.
Briggs and Arney will bring their suggestions back to the SEEDA board during the Jan. 26 meeting.