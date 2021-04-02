SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan currently has openings available on the Planning Commission and the Downtown Development Authority.
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission reviews land development review proposals within the city limits and makes recommendations to Sheridan City Council regarding approval. The commission is guided by existing planning documents adopted by city council and city code. The Planning Commission is also responsible for the overseeing the preparation and update of the city’s comprehensive plan and other long-range planning documents. The commission receives administrative support from city staff.
Time commitment: The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 7 p.m. Occasionally, as needed, the commission holds work sessions to address topics of specific concern. Regular meetings vary in length, but typically run about an hour. Planning Commission members receive information packets on each proposal to be reviewed. Each commissioner chooses how much time to devote to reviewing packet items, but 30-60 minutes per item is probably a reasonable estimate. Total monthly commitment for meetings, work sessions and packet review averages about 5-6 hours.
Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority’s role is to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security and general welfare of the Sheridan’s downtown district, its property and business owners and its inhabitants; halt or prevent the deterioration of property values or structures within the central business district; halt or prevent the growth of blighted areas within the central business district; assist in the development and redevelopment of the downtown district, including the overall planning to restore or provide for the continuance of the health of the district; provide parking management functions within the district; and manage the funding of tax increment financing within the district.
Time commitment: The Downtown Development Authority meets quarterly. Occasionally, as needed the DDA holds monthly meetings to address topics of specific concern. Regular meetings run about an hour.
Qualifications: The Downtown Development Authority Board members shall reside, be a lessee or own property in the Downtown Development Authority district boundary. Said boundary may change from time to time by action of the city of Sheridan. The district boundary may be viewed upon request.
Interested individuals should send notification of their interest to the mayor’s office either via e-mail at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.gov or regular post to: Mayor Rich Bridger, City Hall, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801.