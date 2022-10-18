SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members approved two applications Monday for Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loans that will foster future development at the Sheridan Landfill and remediate older portions of the facility.
In order to accommodate future growth and needs at the landfill, city Utilities Director Dan Roberts said construction on a new cell must begin in the spring of 2023. The loan application approved for the project Monday is for $4,115,000. The city is requesting a 2.5% loan with 25% principal forgiveness. If principal forgiveness is not available, the city alternately asked for a 1.5% loan.
Roberts said the two options equate to the same spending by the city, which will repay the loan from landfill cash reserves and revenues. The revenues needed are already reflected in the city's rate plan for the solid waste division.
The second CWSRF loan application focuses on remediating an older portion of the landfill. In 2015, the city entered into the state's Landfill Remediation Program, administered by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality's Solid and Hazardous Waste Division.
The program provides funding to cover 75% of the costs to investigate, study and correct groundwater impacts caused by old, unlined landfills.
Roberts said Wyoming is a "no impact" state, meaning groundwater from one site cannot leave the site and impact adjacent aquifers until the impact is mitigated.
In 2019, the city concluded its nature and extent study and in 2021 contracted with Burns & McDonnell to confirm, design and construct the needed corrective measures for the project.
The remediation project will require two types of remediation, including installation of a vertical well field and removing a portion of the waste and putting it into one of the newer, lined cells at the landfill. The old, unlined cell will then be lined and put into use in the future, Roberts said.
The city approved requesting a CWSRF loan in the amount of $3,696,500, which is 25% of the total project cost. The city also requested a 2.5% loan with 25% principal forgiveness. If the principal forgiveness is not available, they again will request a 1.25% loan. Repayment of that loan will also come from landfill cash revenues and the city's closure/post-closure reserve fund.
The city hopes to hear back on the loan applications early next year and put the projects out to bid in the spring to begin next year.