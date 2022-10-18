Dan Roberts
Sheridan City Utilities Director Dan Roberts discusses projects at the Sheridan Landfill during a city council meeting Monday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Sheridan City Hall.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members approved two applications Monday for Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loans that will foster future development at the Sheridan Landfill and remediate older portions of the facility.

In order to accommodate future growth and needs at the landfill, city Utilities Director Dan Roberts said construction on a new cell must begin in the spring of 2023. The loan application approved for the project Monday is for $4,115,000. The city is requesting a 2.5% loan with 25% principal forgiveness. If principal forgiveness is not available, the city alternately asked for a 1.5% loan.

