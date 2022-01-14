SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has two vacancies on the Planning Commission, providing an opportunity for engaged and motivated city residents to give back to the community.
The term of appointment is three years.
Individuals interested in applying should send a brief biography and cover letter to the mayor's office either via email at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.net or mail to: Richard Bridger, Mayor, Sheridan City Hall, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801.
The Planning Commission reviews land development proposals within the city limits and makes recommendations to the Sheridan City Council regarding approval. The commission is guided by existing planning documents and city code, and is also responsible for overseeing the preparation and update of the Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents.