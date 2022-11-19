Sheridan City County meeting DDA
Sheridan City Attorney Brendon Kerns discusses funding options for Sheridan’s Downtown Development Authority with city council during a study session Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

 Michael Illiano | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan presently has vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority, providing an opportunity for engaged and motivated city residents to give back to their community.

The term of appointment is three years. Interested individuals should send a brief biography and cover letter to the city of Sheridan by Nov. 30 either via email at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.net or regular post to: City of Sheridan, Mayor’s Office, 55 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, WY 82801.

