SHERIDAN — Should the areas of Sheridan zoned R-1 Residential — which accounts for roughly 40% of the city — allow accessory dwelling units, also known as guest houses?
That question, brought by Community Development Director Wade Sanner and Public Works Director Lane Thompson to the Sheridan City Council on Monday, promises to be the subject of a community-wide discussion over the next few months.
Accessory dwelling units, which are currently allowed in the city’s R-2 and R-3 Residential zones, are small second dwellings located on the same lot as a primary dwelling. The accessory dwelling unit can take several forms, from an apartment over the primary building’s garage to a smaller house in the backyard of the primary building.
City staffers hope allowing ADUs in the city could increase the supply of affordable housing in the community without the need for expensive infrastructure or land development work, according to Sanner, who previously managed ADUs for Salt Lake City before moving to Sheridan.
But, as with anything, there are negative aspects to consider as well, Sanner said.
Allowing ADUs could significantly change the character of the R-1 zone district by increasing parking, traffic congestion and density of single-family neighborhoods. In Salt Lake, many ADUs were used as short-term rental “party houses” by visitors whose rowdy behavior while vacationing often agitated their neighbors, Sanner said.
“In general, when it comes to attainable housing, they (ADUs) are a tremendous strategy and very good,” Sanner said. “But like anything, there were unexpected consequences that we saw (in Salt Lake City) that we would have to address.”
Staff members suggested several guidelines be followed if ADUs are allowed in the R-1 zone, Sanner said.
ADUs shall be no more than 750 square feet and not take up more than 50% of the lot. They must not be located in the side or front yards, and must be aesthetically similar to the principal dwelling unit. Either the ADU or the principal dwelling must be occupied by the owner of the lot; an ADU shall not have more than two bedrooms; and the ADU must meet all fire and building codes in the city.
City Administrator Stuart McRae noted that, even if the changes are eventually approved, ADUs may not move into all R-1 areas of the city since some are managed by homeowners associations, which could choose to restrict the units.
The city hopes to continue the accessory dwelling units conversation in the coming weeks by holding multiple yet-to-be-scheduled public meetings, Thompson said. The city is also considering launching a website to solicit public opinion on the proposed change.
Councilor Clint Beaver said he was interested in continuing the discussion, which he saw as an important tool for increasing attainable housing options in the community and addressing a major community problem.
“I’ll go on the record as saying it’s not a silver bullet,” Beaver said. “We’re pursuing it as one increment of many increments we’ll have to pursue in order to eat this elephant.”
The accessory dwelling unit conversation is just part of the city’s ongoing effort to create attainable housing options. The city is also collaborating with the county and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority on an attainable housing study, which could provide workable solutions to a long-standing community problem that has only been exacerbated with the influx of new residents into the community.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
City staff is recommending the private Sugarview Drive be transferred to city ownership.
The road is currently split between public and private ownership, and has been a frequent source of confusion for city staff, Thompson said.
For example, it is difficult for police officers to tell if they’ve made a traffic stop on the private portion of the road, which can be illegal, or the public portion, which is legal, Thompson said.
“It’s been a point of contention for quite a few years, and this is probably the easiest way to clean it up,” Thompson said.
The council will consider the transfer of the road at their next regular council meeting.