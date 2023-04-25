SHERIDAN — City officials are encouraging and incentivizing the installation of water lines better equipped for fire suppression systems in Main Street buildings.

Installing new water lines during the Main Street rehabilitation project would help reduce the cost to business owners. City staff proposed a credit of up to $3,000 to help offset installation costs for building owners along Main Street.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

