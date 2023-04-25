SHERIDAN — City officials are encouraging and incentivizing the installation of water lines better equipped for fire suppression systems in Main Street buildings.
Installing new water lines during the Main Street rehabilitation project would help reduce the cost to business owners. City staff proposed a credit of up to $3,000 to help offset installation costs for building owners along Main Street.
Twenty-one building owners have expressed interest in installing the new water line and installation is expected to cost $12,000 per building. The water line itself does not provide fire protection, though.
“It’s important to note these are simply stubs into the building. There’s no fire protection until that property owner installs the actual sprinkler line system,” Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.
Sheridan has been struck by multiple downtown fires throughout its history, though the fires have been put out quickly enough to prevent extensive damage.
“We’ve always been lucky that we’ve saved our downtown but we’ve definitely had times where we could’ve lost it easily,” Councilor Steven Brantz said.
Councilor Greg Luhman, a retired captain of Sheridan Fire-Rescue in Sheridan, said he wants every downtown building to install the water line and sprinkler system.
“It’s probably no surprise I am for this and would love to get these in the entire downtown area because this is what’s going to save that downtown,” Luhman said.
Mercer also recommended council adopt a bid of $86,200 from WLM Excavation for the demolition of the Cook Ford building, located at 103 N. Gould St. Included in the demolition of the building will be an asbestos abatement. Mercer recommended the city adopt a quote of $53,825 from Montana Mold Services for the abatement. The project will cost a total of $140,025. The city has already allocated $115,000 for the project, the remaining cost will be allocated in next year’s budget.
The city purchased the building in 2018 and used it to store various pieces of equipment. Once demolition is complete, the city will pave the lot and use it for parking. Mercer said the goal is to complete the project by July.
Council will vote on the water line credit and 103 N. Gould bid approval at its next regular meeting May 1.
- Council is set to vote on whether to pay Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce a total of $3,600 through May 1, 2024, to mitigate a decrease in patronage for businesses along Main Street. The money would come from the city’s contingency account.
“The idea being to market the downtown that’s going to be affected by the (Main Street) reconstruction that is going on right now,” city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
- Rotary Park renovations are set to be complete by early September. Renovations are set to include removal of the chain link fence, replacing rocks under the train, replacing trees with bushes and construction of the 12-foot-tall All-American Indian Days Memorial.