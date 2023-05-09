SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is set to develop a master improvement plan for the Hume Draw.
The city, along with Sheridan County Conservation District, hosted a public meeting about Hume Draw. Several community members expressed concern regarding the draw’s ecosystem.
“The Hume Draw, it is being inundated with algae, sediment, there’s invasive species,” Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.
The draw encompasses about two miles of stream and stretches from Pheasant Tail Drive to just east of Adair Avenue.
The master improvement plan is set to include a description of the draw’s current condition, the functionality of the draw, a water quality assessment and outline potential methods for improvement. Improvements could include changes to existing ponds and dams, developing wetlands or treating invasive species.
Mercer recommended Sheridan City Council adopt a bid of $48,500 from Water & Environmental Technologies of Bozeman, MT. Should council adopt the bid, it would be funded by a $35,000 grant from Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality; the remaining cost would come from the city’s direct distribution funds.
Sheridan Police Department pistols are nearing the end of their lifespan.
SPD officers have used the current 40-caliber pistols for nearly 10 years.
“Standard (recommended) rotation for pistols as a police pistol is 10 years due to the wear and tear that they see to guarantee the functionality and reliability (of the pistol),” Koltiska said.
SPD Chief Travis Koltiska requested funds previously set aside for parking lot renovations be reallocated to purchase new pistols for the department. Koltiska said the covered parking project has never come to fruition despite being included in the city’s budget for multiple years.
The new firearms are set to be Glock G45, 9 mm, semi-automatic pistols with a red dot sight and flashlight. Koltiska said the smaller caliber allows for easier shooting and better recoil management. He also said a case of ammunition for a 9 mm pistol can cost up to $100 less than a case of ammunition for a 40-caliber pistol.
The red dot sight allows for better accuracy when firing and the flashlights are a “critical officer safety element,” Koltiska said.
The new pistols and holsters would cost $39,692.28 from Proforce Law Enforcement, a regional Glock vendor. SPD can exchange current firearms, though, and receive a $7,360 credit toward the cost. After the credit, the cost would be $32,332.28.
The flashlights are sold separately, though SPD plans to use firearms forfeited to the department to fund the purchase. Koltiska recommended council accept the bid from Rock Solid SST, a business based in Glenrock. The bid would pay $5,000 for the forfeited firearms and flashlights would cost $4,787.66; meaning the department would generate $212.34 in profit.
Council is expected to vote next week on the Hume Draw and SPD pistols bids, as well as other items discussed during the study session.