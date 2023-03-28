SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Fire-Rescue station is set for renovation.

City engineer Thomas Morneau recommended Sheridan City Council accept the only bid the city received for renovations to the fire station. O’Dell Construction submitted the bid for $182,520. SFR received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that provides roughly $26,000 of funding. The renovations were not included in the adopted budget for FY23.

