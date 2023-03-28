SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Fire-Rescue station is set for renovation.
City engineer Thomas Morneau recommended Sheridan City Council accept the only bid the city received for renovations to the fire station. O’Dell Construction submitted the bid for $182,520. SFR received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that provides roughly $26,000 of funding. The renovations were not included in the adopted budget for FY23.
Renovations will include construction of a decontamination area for firefighters and gear. Firefighters would be able to enter the decontamination area dirty or contaminated and exit it clean upon return from a call.
The fire department has implemented practices to reduce the risk of cancer for firefighters since 2018. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said the new decontamination area will help remove carcinogens from skin and gear.
“This is a cancer risk reduction project,” Harnish said. “...So, this is specifically to decontaminate firefighters from products of combustion that are known carcinogens.”
Councilor Andrew Patceg said given the cost to the city he’d like to see additional efforts to improve the health and safety of firefighters.
“(Roughly) $150,000 of this is just coming from the city…” Patceg said. “So, what I’d like to see is if there are other considerations that our firefighters need to keep them safe, to keep their long-term health in good condition, I’d support that.”
City attorney Brendon Kerns recommended a contract extension for the city’s municipal judges. Judges Thomas Klepperich and Kevin Kessner have each been in the role since 2016. The recommended contract would extend their terms through June 30, 2025 and increase hourly pay from $200 to $250 per hour. The rate has not increased since the two assumed their roles in 2016.
Patceg said he planned to make a motion that would decrease the new rate to $240 because it would better reflect precedent set by the increase in council pay and a 3% cost of living adjustment for each year the rate was not increased.
Kerns said the proposed rate of $250 per hour is below market value.
“The (judges) are giving a break to the city as part of being civically minded,” Kerns said.
Council will vote April 3 on the renovations, judge contract extensions and other items presented Monday.