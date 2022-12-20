SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan staff worked diligently to remove snow from city streets during what the city categorized as a level four storm, or 10 or more inches accumulated snow. Following initial snow removal of priority streets, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said city crews will begin residential snow removal next week.
Although weather certainly won't reach it this week, highs in the 40s next week will cause flooding concerns throughout town in areas where snow has not been picked up on side streets.
"Our teams are going to be going out to those (drainage flood) areas and collecting snow up because if we don't, we'll have flood problems in those areas because they don't have adequate flow to put water back into the creek and waterways," McRae said.
Maps describing the different areas are color coded and show priority routes for city snow removal staff. Following snow removal in drainage flood areas, city crews will work in four quadrants of the city, working clockwise on the quadrant map to finish cleaning the remaining residential streets.
McRae and Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger commended the work of city snow removal crews during the snowstorms last week. Bridger reiterated while the city received multiple calls about residential streets not being cleared, city crews work as quickly as they can to remove snow for citizens.
For a view of the snow removal maps, see the city of Sheridan Streets Division webpage and, specifically, the snow control section, which shows the 2022-2023 snow and ice control plan for the city.
