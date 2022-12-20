SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan staff worked diligently to remove snow from city streets during what the city categorized as a level four storm, or 10 or more inches accumulated snow. Following initial snow removal of priority streets, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said city crews will begin residential snow removal next week. 

Although weather certainly won't reach it this week, highs in the 40s next week will cause flooding concerns throughout town in areas where snow has not been picked up on side streets. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

