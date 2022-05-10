SHERIDAN — City staff recommended the Sheridan City Council award the 2022 sewer rehabilitation project to Insituform Technologies, LLC, in the amount of $333,395.
The rehabilitation project will involve installing 3,100 lineal feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer liner, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer. The rehabilitation will prevent infiltration from outside water sources into the sewer system, Mercer said.
The rehabilitation technique being used is known as cured-in-place pipe and has been used successfully in other areas of the city, Mercer said.
“Basically, they take a felt sock that’s coated in epoxy resin, and they insert it through the sewer pipe,” Mercer said. “They add very hot steam that pressurizes it and blows it up so it goes against the outside walls of the pipe, and it cures and hardens in place. It basically creates an inside liner for the old deteriorating pipe on the outside.”
Insituform — based out of Chesterfield, Missouri — was one of two bidders for the project. The other bid, from Mountain View Building of Sheridan, came in significantly higher at $1.16 million.
“I think the discrepancy here is (Mountain View is) a general contractor,” Mercer said. “They probably had Insituform’s number in their bid, along with some other items and some markups, which is why their numbers are so different. But Insituform — this is their line of work and their expertise, so we feel really good about the base bid.”
Both bids included a base bid and a secondary bid award that would include additional work, including installing 45 sanitary sewer lateral connections and rehabilitating 24 vertical feet of sanitary sewer manholes.
Mercer recommended the city not proceed with the secondary work, which Insituform bid out at an additional $280,562, because there is not enough money in the project budget at this time. Currently, the city has set aside roughly $350,000 in sewer enterprise funds for the project, Mercer said.
The city council will consider the bid award during its May 16 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Councilor Steven Brantz suggested the council discuss potential changes to the council’s regular meeting times at a future work session.
Currently city code requires regular meetings to be held at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month, while work sessions are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays. Brantz suggested the possibility of moving all meetings to the 5:30 time, which he believes could be better for council and the general public.
“We have our work sessions at 5:30 p.m., and it works really well for everyone as they get off from work, Brantz said. “I know there’s an ordinance that says we have our city council meetings at 7 o’clock, but maybe we can consider debating that a little bit…so we could start earlier and get done earlier…We should also get some feedback from the public to see if it would serve them better.”
If the council proceeds with Brantz’s suggestion, they would need to alter city code through amending the existing ordinance, Mayor Rich Bridger said.