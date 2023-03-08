SHERIDAN — The Main Street rehabilitation project is set to kick off April 3.
The stretch of Main Street from Dow to Brundage is set to be completed by late October. Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Jake Whisonant said the schedule is subject to change based on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
“It is construction, it is just a schedule,” Whisonant said. “So I wouldn’t set your watch to any kind of timeframes here but it is a very good idea of roughly where we’re going to be at these points in time.”
The project is a joint effort between the city and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT’s portion will include road resurfacing, ADA upgrades, and traffic signal upgrades. The city of Sheridan will be replacing water and sewer lines and making any necessary repairs to the storm sewer lines.
No more than three blocks will be closed at one time and sidewalks will remain open during construction.
Whisonant said there will be two brief interruptions for buildings during the project: when a building is moved onto temporary water service and when it is moved back onto permanent water service. Sheridan Senior Project Engineer Nathan Rager said the interruptions require 48-hour notice and should not last more than four hours.
“We will try to work with business owners… and try to do it in hours where (businesses) are least affected,” Rager said.
Businesses along Main Street will remain open during the project. Signs will be placed along the street letting people know businesses are open.
“(We) hope to have enough signs out there to build 18 houses,” said Scott Taylor, WYDOT District 4 engineer.
Mayor Rich Bridger said the project should not deter people from shopping downtown.
“Don’t let (the project) stop you from going downtown,” Bridger said. “Main Street’s open for business all summer.”
The next public meeting is scheduled for April 12 at 1:30 p.m. on the second floor of the ERA Carroll Realty building. Subsequent public meetings are set to occur each Wednesday at the same time and place.