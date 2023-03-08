SHERIDAN — The Main Street rehabilitation project is set to kick off April 3.

The stretch of Main Street from Dow to Brundage is set to be completed by late October. Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Jake Whisonant said the schedule is subject to change based on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

