SHERIDAN — In response to the recent winter storm and the damage it caused to trees throughout the community, the city of Sheridan will provide curbside collection and large disposal areas at designated drop sites to aid in the cleanup of broken and fallen branches.
The curbside tree branch collection will begin Oct. 20. The city has divided the community into four zones.
City crews will be running chainsaws, large wood chippers and associated dump vehicles working their way throughout each zone in successive order. The city anticipates taking one week to get through each zone working full time Monday through Friday.
What can you do to help?
1. Residents who have the resources to transport their branches, please help by taking them to one of the following locations:
• green waste drop sites located at 165 E. Brundage Lane and 1261 Highland Ave.
Large barricaded areas designated for brush piles will be established at these locations. Crews will frequent the sites to chip and remove them as time allows.
• the landfill, located at 83 Eastridge Road
2. If you do not have the ability or resources to transport branches, please:
• Take all branches and related debris to the curb. Crews will not collect from alleys or enter private property.
• Ensure trash cans are promptly cleared away from the curb following weekly pick-up. This will provide crews the necessary space to work when collecting branches.
• Never attempt to dislodge tree limbs that are touching power lines. Please call Montana-Dakota Utilities at 800-638-3278 to report an incident.
For questions or concerns regarding the above information contact city of Sheridan Customer Service at 307-674-6483.