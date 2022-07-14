SHERIDAN — Next Monday, Sheridan city councilors will consider a resolution allocating $150,000 in city dollars to a proposed railroad interpretive park and setting the amount to be raised by project supporters.
The proposed Resolution 30-22 states the city will allocate $150,000 toward the project if community groups including the Sheridan Rotary Club raise the remaining $313,000 toward the $463,000 project by Feb. 1, 2023. The resolution allows for up to $150,000 of the $313,000 to be in the form of in-kind donations.
If the community cannot raise sufficient funds by the February deadline, the project will likely be dead, City Attorney Brendon Kerns said, unless the council chooses to increase its financial contribution at that time.
The $150,000 being allocated to the project was previously allocated to the park in the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget as a proposed match to a Wyoming Community Development Authority grant for the project, City Administrator Stuart McRae previously told The Sheridan Press. That grant was not received, and the council’s July 18 meeting will determine whether councilors want to continue allocating those dollars to the project.
If the resolution is approved, the community will have just over six months to raise the necessary funding. The February deadline for community fundraising is determined largely by the Miss Indian America Honoring Project Group, Kerns said.
The group is working on a sculpture — set to be unveiled next year during Rodeo Week — that was originally intended to be erected at the current Rotary Park. If the train moves, the statue will too, but the committee must have confirmation of the new park’s existence in order to meet their sculpture completion deadline in the summer of 2023, Kerns said.
The estimated $463,000 cost of the project is just for phase one of the project, which will include the installation of sidewalk, irrigation, sod, pads for the locomotive and the city’s historic trolley and relocation of the locomotive, Kerns said. The latter will make up the bulk of the phase one costs at an estimated $324,000.
Future phases of the project will add the trolley and a parking lot, among other amenities, if additional funding is secured, Kerns said.
The potential project was first brought to the city council last year by the Sheridan Rotary Club. The club had been approached by Tom Thompson, who owns Welcome Market Hall, which is directly adjacent to the current Rotary Park location on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets.
Thompson proposed moving the locomotive north from its current 12,327-square-foot location to a new 24,829-square-foot area — more than doubling the existing park, and providing a nice large space for the community to honor its railroad heritage.
Such a change has been discussed for years with a 2012Sheridan Railroad Historic District Master Plan conducted by the Downtown Sheridan Association recommending moving the park to an expanded location, Kerns said. A 2019 Sheridan Parks and Recreation Master Plan found the existing park was in “poor condition” and the city needed to consider how to “revamp or reutilize” the park, which has been the home of the 1940 Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Locomotive since 1962, when the Rotarians secured the engine for exhibit.
Since the project was first discussed last year, the council has heard from numerous community members — some of whom were in favor of the new park and many who were vehemently against it — Councilor Kristen Jennings said. With the naysayers in the majority, Jennings said she could not support the resolution — or the allocation of $150,000 in city funds — at this time.
“I’m for keeping the park we currently have and doing some work to it and revamping it in a better way,” Jennings said. “But I won’t be in support of this.”
Councilor Steven Brantz said he also heard from numerous community members opposed to the project, but he was largely favorable to the resolution, which he said would provide a clearer view of just how much support the project really has in the community.
“If… everyone brings their (donations), that would show a lot of community support, and I need to see that, because what I’ve been hearing is kind of the opposite…” Brantz said. “I would like to see something that shows the community is behind this…That would make my decision a lot easier.”
The council will consider the resolution during its July 18 regular meeting.