SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council heard an update on an ongoing project exploring designs and updates to the Kendrick Pool earlier this week.
Interstate Engineering began a public involvement campaign in 2019 to gauge interest in various updates to the community landmark, which was built in 1937. The project began after a 2014 assessment report showed major maintenance needs and a community survey a few years later listed the pool as a top priority of the public’s in terms of recreational facilities.
An amendment to the original contract with Interstate Engineering is expected to go before Sheridan City Council on Monday, increasing the contract amount by $547,000 to include schematic design, design development, construction documents and additional services.
Councilor Steve Brantz, during a council work session Sept. 26, noted the increase is significant and expressed some concern about the change.
“It’s kind of concerning we start a project and we look down the road, and as we get closer to the finish line, the prices go up, and that hurts a little bit,” Brantz said.
Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer noted the city typically expects design to cost roughly 10% of the total project cost. The project will be bid as a base project and then with option add-on features such as water slides, splash decks and other features.
In 2020, the estimated cost of the base project was $3,291,000, but according to estimates that has increased to $3,898,000 in 2022. The overall cost including all of the amenities could reach nearly $6.3 million, compared to the 2020 estimate of almost $5.4 million.
Councilor Clint Beaver reminded council members during the Monday work session that consensus on the amenities to be included in the project has not been reached, and will need to be considered by the council moving forward.
For now, city staff has recommended council members approve the amendment to the contract with Interstate Engineering to keep the project moving forward.