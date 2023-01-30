12-31-18Snowpictures5 snow stock main street winter
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will conduct a public meeting noon Feb. 16 in city council chambers on the third floor of Sheridan City Hall to allow citizens to review and comment on the Sheridan Terra Turner water main replacement project.

The project consists of complete replacement of approximately 4,100 linear feet of eight-inch ductile iron pipe, valves and fire hydrants in and along Turner Lane, Terra Avenue, Riverside Street and South Sheridan Avenue between Riverside Street and East Brundage Lane, and will include any pertinences associated with this project.

