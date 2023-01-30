SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will conduct a public meeting noon Feb. 16 in city council chambers on the third floor of Sheridan City Hall to allow citizens to review and comment on the Sheridan Terra Turner water main replacement project.
The project consists of complete replacement of approximately 4,100 linear feet of eight-inch ductile iron pipe, valves and fire hydrants in and along Turner Lane, Terra Avenue, Riverside Street and South Sheridan Avenue between Riverside Street and East Brundage Lane, and will include any pertinences associated with this project.
At the meeting, the city of Sheridan will present the preliminary design of the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements. A preliminary plan of improvements, cost estimates and the funding plan can also be reviewed at the city of Sheridan engineering department. Contact Nathan Rager, senior project engineer, at 307-675-4236.
Based on current cost estimates, the city of Sheridan plans to borrow $2 million from the Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Fund administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. No increased user fees are anticipated to repay the loans. The loan terms are requesting a 1.25% interest rate for 20 years if principal forgiveness is not available.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Nathan Rager, 55 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801 by noon Feb. 16.