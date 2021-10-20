SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan officials will host a free landfill day Oct. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All Sheridan County residents can dispose of up to one ton of household trash per visit at no charge.
The city of Sheridan requires all waste delivered to the landfill be secured, covered or in a closed container. Any materials that are not will be assessed a surcharge per load of $11 for cars and pick-ups and $50 for all other vehicles (including trailers).
Residential household hazardous waste will be accepted during free days.
There will be a charge for car batteries, tires and freon units that have not been decommissioned by a certified technician.
Regular landfill fees will also be in effect for commercial customers.