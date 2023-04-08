SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is set to send the money it receives from an opioid settlement to Sheridan County.
The cases settled involve drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, as well as pharmacies CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The companies were sued over their liability in the production and distribution of opioids. The settlement was announced in late 2022.
The OneWyo II Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement was released in March. The MOA stipulates that settlement funds received must be utilized for treatment and mitigation efforts.
Treatment efforts outlined are: treating opioid or substance use disorder, intervention programs, addressing the needs of individuals involved in the criminal justice system, addressing the needs of women who are or may become pregnant and providing support for individuals in treatment and recovery as well as reducing the stigma surrounding opioid or substance abuse disorder.
Prevention efforts outlined are: preventing over-prescription, preventing misuse of opioids and preventing deaths related to overdose. Other strategies outlined are: services for children removed from their homes, education of first responders, plans to identify goals related to opioid reduction and proper training.
The state will receive 25% of the funds from the Teva settlement agreement; the remaining 75% will be allocated to various municipalities across the state, Sheridan and Sheridan County included.
The remaining settlements involving Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will send 35% of the funds to the state and the remaining 65% will be split among various local governments across the state. Every county is eligible to receive funds; cities or towns with populations of more than 10,000 in 2019 are also eligible.
Through January 2023, the state’s share of funds totaled $4,381,571.71. According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s annual report of its expenditures related to the settlement, the state is set to invest in various behavioral and public health provisions. Provisions include expanding access to support and recovery services and contracting various educational and prevention services related to opioid use.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said funds received by the city are better utilized by Sheridan County, rather than replicating the county’s efforts.
“... Funds will come to the city and the intent is to enter into a contract with the county to take the city received funds, kick them over to the county to be going through their opioid mitigation (efforts) that they have through the county health (department),” Kerns said. “...They already have (the program) in place.”
Community Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said the countywide program emphasizes education.
“We’re trying to do a lot of education and definitely work with partners, such as (Volunteers of America) on the treatment side, but really educating our kiddos and our families on how we can choose other options besides opioids or other drugs,” she said.
The program also includes ways to make healthy choices when faced with stressors, rather than resorting to opioid use. Perkins also said her office partners with local school districts.
Sheridan received its first payment at the beginning of the year and payments will continue for the next 15 years. Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the city sent its previous settlement payment back to the state.
“Last go around, we were only getting about ($500),” McRae said. “...For the amount of reporting (required), the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze.”
Reporting requirements include how much money the municipality received and a detailed expenditure list that breaks down projects, programs or strategies funded.
Sheridan will receive 0.34% of the settlement funds allocated to municipalities and Sheridan County will receive 3.91%. The city and county will need to enter into a formal agreement to enable the county to manage funds received by the city.
“We figured since they’ve got a good plan, we’re recommending that we work with the county,” McRae said. “Last go round, we didn’t even know the county was looking at having a program. Now that we know that, we feel it’s better that (the money goes to) the county, instead of going back to the state.”
According to the Sheridan County Prevention website, the program “provides resources, trainings, and education to community members, families, organizations and businesses to bring awareness of substance use disorder.”
Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to adopt the MOA. The agreement to send the city’s money to the county is not yet drafted.