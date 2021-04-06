SHERIDAN — A year after Japanese beetles were first discovered in the city of Sheridan, city arborist Clark Van Hoosier is going on the offensive against the insect.
Van Hoosier said he plans to treat roughly 27 acres of turf in and around Kendrick Park with the insecticide Acelepryn as early as next month. The goal is to kill the beetle’s larvae to slow its spread.
“May to June is the best time to target them,” Van Hoosier said. “Those larvae in the winter actually go down pretty deep in the soil to protect themselves from cold weather but right around the end of May, they start coming up and feeding on root and that’s when you can get the product out.”
On Aug. 17, 2020 an adult Japanese beetle was detected in Kendrick Park. This marked the first confirmed identification of the beetle in Wyoming.
The beetle’s arrival was concerning for a number of reasons, Van Hoosier said. The adult beetles eat leaves of trees and are “non-selective,” meaning they will target everything from birch and crabapple to chokecherry, linden and willow.
“They feed on over 300 different species,” Van Hoosier said. “Name a plant. It’s probably going to eat it.”
The larvae are equally dangerous, Van Hoosier said. They live in the moist soil underneath grass and feed on the roots of the grass, effectively killing large swaths of it.
Those damages — and attempts to prevent them — come at a cost. According to the USDA APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency, more than $460 million per year is spent nationwide in an effort to control Japanese beetles.
In addition, more than $78 million dollars in control costs and more than $156 million for replacing damaged turf can be attributed to the beetles nationwide, according to the USDA’s most recent data.
To date, no larvae have been detected in the city of Sheridan, but 250 adult beetles have been detected in 38 traps placed around the city, Van Hoosier said. Beetles have been found as far north as Thorne-Rider Park and as far south as Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. However, the bulk of beetles have been found in the Kendrick Park area.
Van Hoosier said the $3,415 cost for the treatment of the Kendrick Park area would come out of the city’s weed and pest budget. Due to the cost, insecticide treatments will likely not be an affordable option on a yearly basis, Van Hoosier said.
“Is it something where we’re going to treat that corridor every year going forward for the rest of time?” Van Hoosier asked. “I don’t think that’s really feasible.”
While Van Hoosier hopes this year’s treatment will be a crippling blow to the insects, he expects it will be the first phase of a lengthy battle. But hopefully, it will buy the city time to move forward with the next phase of its battle plan: education.
“In an ideal world, we treat this, and come summer time, there are few beetles in the traps,” Van Hoosier said. “But most likely it’s not going to be an eradication campaign. It’s just a knockdown effort to give us time to educate our public on this beetle.”
Education involves teaching citizens how to fight the beetle on their own lawns — from using chemical treatments to changing up the watering cycle for turf and utilizing biological controls like bacteria and nematodes that can defeat the beetle.
Van Hoosier said his primary goals for this summer are to slow the beetle’s spread and judge the severity of the threat.
“The best thing is to knock the bug down and see what we have,” Van Hoosier said. “We caught the beetle really late last year so we don’t really know where it is in town or how big it is… So (we will) knock them down, hope for the best, kind of learn more through our trapping efforts and go from there.”