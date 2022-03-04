SHERIDAN — On Monday, the Sheridan City Council will decide how to proceed with annexing a county election island within city limits.
Most councilors favor taking things slow, but a slow-and-steady approach could cause problems for Sheridan County, city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
“Worst case scenario…someone is upset and files suit against the county because their anonymity as a voter has been lost,” Kerns said.
During a study session Feb. 28, councilors said they understood the risks of delaying action on the annexation but were concerned about rushing the process so it was completed by the county’s April 29 deadline, which is just before the opening of the filing period for primary elections.
Condensing the annexation process into less than two months could create more problems than are fixed, city councilor Steve Brantz said.
“We’re really not talking only about a piece of property here,” Brantz said. “We’re talking about people and their livelihoods…If we do something really quick, it doesn’t look transparent. I think we need to take our time and do it the right way…I just think if we push this too quick… it’s not too digestible for the people watching what we do.”
Councilor Jacob Martin agreed.
“It seems like a miscalculation to just rush through this,” Martin said.
The property at issue consists of 64 acres west of East Ridge Road, Kerns said. The property includes 16 different parcels of property and 23 residences. Technically, the property is not a total island as it is not completely surrounded by city boundaries, Kerns said.
As such, no violation of law has occurred, Kerns said. However, the county property surrounded by city property results in split ballots.
A split ballot is a ballot that has to be specially created for a particular voter, Sheridan County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson said.Split ballots cause problems for the county’s election office by creating challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in the districts they reside in. In addition, it can put voters’ anonymity at risk when there are only a few voters using a certain ballot.
There are other reasons to annex the island beyond election issues, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. Sheridan County property surrounded by city property can cause issues for local law enforcement where it becomes unclear whether the sheriff’s office or the Sheridan Police Department has jurisdictional authority.
“Those haphazard boundary lines that surround the entire city of Sheridan cause us consternation,” Thompson said. “…We do often get into an investigation…and then days or hours into it realize the incident occurred at a specific location we don’t have jurisdiction over so it gets passed back and forth. That doesn’t help with continuity of investigation or building rapport with victims. So I would speak in general support of annexing as much as possible.”
The Sheridan County Commission strongly supports the annexation process, and said as much in an Feb. 8 letter to the city.
“Beyond election concerns, county islands within the city also create issues regarding road maintenance, ownership and law enforcement jurisdictions,” the commission wrote. “…The Board of County Commissioners understands that the current city administration is left burdened with trying to fix issues that should have been dealt with earlier. However, it is time that all county islands within the city be reviewed and properly annexed according to Wyoming statutes. The Board supports this effort and commits to sharing the cost of the survey record, and review other costs associated with the annexation process.”
While the annexation process is important, it is also time-consuming, Kerns said. Prior to the passage of an annexation ordinance, city staff will have to collect the information needed for the council’s review including an annexation report, a survey of the property, a legal description of the property and a map showing identifiable landmarks and boundaries of the area considered for annexation. Advanced public notice also needs to be given to all property owners in the area.
Possible complications exist as city staff prepares the necessary paperwork, Kerns said. For example, the proper zoning districts for the property will need to be identified as will any possible nuisances or non-conforming uses on the property.
During the Feb. 28 study session, Kerns expressed uncertainty about whether the necessary work could be completed by the county’s end-of-April deadline.
“There’s not any wiggle room here,” Kerns said. “If we so much as have a few people out for half a day or a day, the deadline becomes almost impossible.”
City of Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said the city’s surveyor wouldn’t even be able to look at the property until March 25 at the earliest. This is a full week behind the schedule the city would need to keep to meet the April 29 deadline, Kerns said.
“To try and get this surveyor to drop every other one of his clients to hurry this through, I don’t know if that’s feasible,” Thompson said. “I’m just being honest with you…As the old adage says, you can have it cheap, fast or good, pick two. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
The vast majority of councilors said they would prefer to delay the process so it could be done correctly without having to worry about a time crunch. One councilor who advocated for completing the process before the end of April was Clint Beaver, who also serves as the deputy Sheridan County attorney.
“As I understand your (Kerns’) presentation, you’re saying it can be done,” Beaver said. “It needs to be done with caution, but it can be done. I would certainly like to see us try to score a touchdown here rather than just take a knee.”
Councilor Aaron Linden disagreed and said too much could go wrong in a short amount of time if the process was rushed.
“I fear for the timeline of this,” Linden said. “It sounds like we might need to change some code. It sounds like we might need to change some ordinances….I know, for me personally, trying to rush through that, things are going to get missed. And what do we do then? How do we go back and fix that?”
Mayor Rich Bridger agreed the slow and measured approach was the correct one in this instance. He noted there were more county islands than the 64 acres near East Ridge Road, and he said extending the process would allow the city to address all issues at once.
“I know it’s going to cause consternation with the county to push this off, but we’re already a week too late,” Bridger said. “I’d really like, if we’re going to do this, to just annex all the islands at once…It’s one of those things that, if we’re going to do it, I would rather do it well.”
The council will vote on whether to proceed with the annexation process during its March 7 meeting.