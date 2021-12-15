SHERIDAN — Next week, the Sheridan City Council will consider approval of a general investigation study regarding the concrete flood control channel in Little Goose Creek.
The general investigation study extends three years and costs $3 million performed by the Army Corps of Engineers to assess the degraded aquatic ecosystem of Little Goose Creek and its concrete flood control channel.
In 1963, construction of the Sheridan flood control project was completed under the authority of the Flood Control Act of 1950, according to the ACOE website. The project, designed to protect the city from Goose Creek and Little Goose Creek flooding, consists of levees, drainage structures, concrete chutes; drop structures; and channel alterations.
Although the flood control project is operating as intended, the ecosystem in the vicinity of the project has become severely degraded, according to the ACOE website. Mercer said the proposed project in Little Goose Creek would maintain the creek’s current flood capacity while also addressing the concerns related to fish migration.
Currently, the water depth in the concrete channel is normally between 0.2 and 0.4 feet deep and never exceeds 0.6 feet, which causes a significant barrier to fish migration, Mercer said.
In addition, low water levels, concrete surface and a lack of shade lead to higher-than-average water temperatures in the channel, and concrete eliminates vegetation, which in turn reduces the water’s oxygenation level.
In 2018, the city conducted a feasibility study regarding the concrete channel. A chief finding of that study was that a general investigation would be required by the ACOE to secure the funding to complete the overall project.
Numerous community organizations have submitted letters of support for a general investigation study, Mercer said. Supporters of the project include the city, county, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Sheridan Association, Downtown Development Authority, Sheridan County Conservation District, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Trout Unlimited.
In her letter of support to Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District Commander Col. Mark Hines, Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski spoke of the ecological benefits of the project.
“Removing the concrete flood channels will improve the ecological function and enable the streams to transport sediment through the system more effectively,” Rogaczewski said. “Reestablishment of floodplains and riparian corridors will improve habitat for fish and other aquatic invertebrates.”
John F. Madia, president of the Little Big Horn Chapter 615 of Trout Unlimited, also voiced his support for the project.
“The Goose Creek drainage, including Little Goose Creek, has a long proud history in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin,” Madia wrote in his letter. “It is past time to get this creek back to its historical pedigree as a trout stream.”
With the general investigation receiving funding in the most recent federal budget, it is up to the city council to decide whether to proceed with the project, Mercer said. It promises to be expensive, as the city would have to pay as much as half of the general investigation’s cost, or $1.5 million. Mercer said he was hopeful the work already performed during the 2018 study would reduce the cost of the general investigation.
Potential funding options for the general investigation include capital facilities tax dollars, General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, the public benefit fund and dollars previously allocated for other projects including the Malcolm Wallop Park pond project, Mercer said.
If the project moves forward after the general investigation, it could cost as much as $30 million, with the city covering 35% of that cost, or roughly $10.5 million, Mercer said. The city would fund the project out of the same money sources being considered for the general investigation study, Mercer said, although it will have the opportunity to pursue grant funding to lower the burden on taxpayers.
City councilors generally spoke favorably of allowing the general investigation to move forward during the council’s Dec. 13 work session. Jacob Martin said the project would not only aid the fish populations in the creek but encourage public access to the creek as well.
“I do know a lot of citizens want easier access to the water,” Martin said. “I think this would be great and hopefully we can figure out the funding.”
Councilor Clint Beaver agreed.
“The case for the benefits of this is kind of overwhelming,” Beaver said. “There’s just a ton of benefits in my view and according to the study. But the (financial) costs are the tough part as we’re making this decision.”
The general investigation study will be further discussed during the council’s Dec. 20 meeting.